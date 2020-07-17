Ekiti: Woman in court for attempted murder

Police yesterday arraigned a 45-year-old woman, Janet Olaoye, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged attempted murder. The police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant, whose address was not provided, committed the offence on March 18 at Ilupeju-Ekiti.

He said Olaoye attempted to murder a woman, Mrs. Rebecca Ebo. Leramo said that the defendant and the complainant had a misunderstanding, in the process, Olaoye hit a plank on Ebo’s head, which resulted in a serious injury. According to him, the offence contravenes Section 320 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The plea of the defendant was not taken, as his counsel, Mr. Stephen Olumuagu, applied for his bail with a promise that she would not jump bail. The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Abdulhamid Lawal, consequently granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

