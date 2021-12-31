Ekiti women chart new course for fight against FGM

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a form of violence against women and girls and which has been affecting them in some parts of the African continent for years. FGM comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

It is often carried out in the erroneous belief that it would ensure the girl-child will not become promiscuous when she becomes a woman. The origin has been attributed to old customs, beliefs and traditions. The United Nations (UN), just like many concerned Africans and Nigerians, have continued to make concerted efforts at eradicating the practice.

In fact, according to the UN, among its global goal is to ensure the eradication of FGM by 2030. FGM is considered as a violation of the human rights of girls and women and regarded as a strong sign of inequality.

It’s also globally referred to as a violation against children as it is often carried out on minors. The inherent socio-cultural beliefs across communities in Nigeria sustained by gender equality and patriarchy have endangered about 10 million girls into the risk of FGM in Nigeria.

According to reports, Ekiti State is one of the states where FGM is widespread. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) revealed that Ekiti was ahead of other South West states in FGM prevalence, while Imo State leads nationwide. In an effort to curtail this, the Ekiti State government recently imposed one-year jail term on FGM practitioners.

The Founder of Media for Human Development Foundation (MAI Initiative), Ayotomiwa Ayodele, who is a broadcaster, said that the negative impacts of FGM on the girl-child raise serious concern and the need for solutions. Ayotomiwa explained that her organisation works on gender advocacy, youth involvement in leadership politics, reproductive and menstrual health, policy development advocacy and good governance.

Ayotomiwa, lamenting the prevalence of FGM, added that her organisation has embarked on several projects and activities within and outside Ekiti State to advocate for the eradication of FGM.

Ayotomiwa said: “The organisation has trained and sensitised more than 8,000 young adults on the harmful effects of FGM. I partook in the 2016 and 2017 UNICEF scriptwriting workshop which led to the presentation and production of the UNICEF radio drama series, ‘Pim Pim Pim,’ which focus on enlightening the populace on the negative effects of FGM. The serial was aired on radio stations across the South-western part of Nigeria.

“I produced and anchored the 2017 United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) 13-week audience participatory radio, and TV sensitisation programme on Sex and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), ‘When Younger Speak,’ which was transmitted on NTA Ado-Ekiti and Voice 89.9 FM in conjunction with the New Generation Girls and Women Development.

In that same year, I led the team of advocates to some communities in Ekiti State to sensitize the traditional rulers on the effects of FGM. I worked alongside my team to plan, organise and execute sensitisation programmes for men’s groups, secondary schools students, teachers, nursing and expectant mothers in eight local government areas of Ekiti State.”

She further recalled that in 2021, she led a team of staff and volunteers on sensitisation programmes in secondary schools, nursing and expectant mothers across Ekiti State with focus on communities in Irepodun, Ifelodun, Ekiti West, Ikere, and Ado local government areas.

“The sessions focused on eradication of Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), abandonment of FGM at the grassroots, menstrual and reproductive health talks, as well as teaching the girls how to make reusable sanitary pads, bearing in mind the current prohibitive cost of sanitary pads,” said Ayotomiwa.

Ayotomiwa applauded the wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi on her constant activities at eradicating SGBV. She added that the knowledge she acquired in 2015 at training on the negative effects of FGM on the girl-child boosted her determination to do everything possible to see to the eradication of the menace. She stated that in Ekiti State through the office of the First Lady and the state’s Ministry of Justice, her organisation had been able to advocate for the enactment of different SGBV and FGM related laws in the last two years.

This enactment includes the Ekiti SGBV Law, which was re-enacted in 2019. Ayotomiwa opined that these laws send strong signals to violators. At a recent stakeholders’ meeting on FGM organised by UNICEF and Ado-Ekiti, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, the Senior Programme Associate Coordinating FGM in UNICEF, Mrs. Phydelia Abbas, enjoined stakeholders in the state to make efforts toward ending FGM, which she described as, ‘harmful’ and has no medical advantage.

She stated that in the South West, Ekiti State had overtaken Osun State, which was leading in 2013. Advising on modalities on eradication of the menace, Abbas said: “No force can come from Abuja to stop FGM in Ekiti State, except the locals themselves led by our traditional rulers, religious leaders, market men and women groups and students, team up to stop this harmful practice. In 2023, Ekiti had a 72 percent prevalent rate, but in 2019, it has reduced to 57.9 percent, which is not enough.

We still have to work more, because it’s a manifestation of gender inequality. FGM is an extreme form of violence to our women and girls.”

The Executive Secretary, Ekiti State Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adegboyega Morakinyo, stated that the Anti-FGM Law has been enacted in the state since 2011 and amended in 2019. He explained that a fine of N200, 000 and one-year imprisonment was recommended in the law for FGM offenders.

He also said: “We have gazetted it and will make it available to all organisations. It prohibits both the parents and cutters from engaging in the act and whoever flouts it will pay!”

The Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, said there was no scientific proof in the old beliefs that any female-child who did not undergo FGM would be promiscuous. The monarch, who stated that FGM was meant to create fear in the minds of people, highlighted the harmful effects of the practice.

Adejuwon said: “FGM is a very deadly and harmful practice. Some of the materials used for cutting by these practitioners are locally made and not sterilized. Some of the girl-children who are subjected to FGM are often infected with diseases.

Others bleed to death and can become barren. It is harmful and we have to stop it!” As part of its efforts to rid the state of the harmful practice, the state government said it recently expended N42, 500,000 as grant, and handed same over to the FGM practitioners who had abandoned the practice. No fewer than 180 former practitioners benefitted from the grant.

They publicly handed over their circumcision tools to Erelu Bisi Fayemi at the “Drop the Blade Initiative” in Ado-Ekiti. Erelu Fayemi said the grant was provided to encourage the practitioners to abandon the FGM and engage in meaningful ventures.

Fayemi, however, warned that anyone caught in the trade will face the wrath of the law.

Erelu Fayemi disclosed that each beneficiary of the grant received N250, 000, which she said would serve as business- starters’ capital for them to engage in productive tasks in their various domains.

The governor’s wife also said: “This will be the second time the government will be empowering former female circumcision practitioners in the state as part of its efforts to discourage the dastardly act.

We’re empowering these practitioners today to take them away from the illegal business. If what they were gaining from female circumcision was why they couldn’t let go of the job, we’re ready to empower them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...