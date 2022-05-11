News

Ekiti women stage road walk to endorse Segun Oni

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Women in Ado-Ekiti yesterday declared their support for the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election Segun Oni. Speaking at the event in Ado-Ekiti, the party’s Women Leader, Mrs Yemi Onadipe, urged residents to support the SDP candidate. She said: “Segun Oni is a good man and he is capable of emerging as governor of the state. “A lot of people are still optimistic about his victory, hopingthattheSDPwillbring surprises in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“Oni has all the goodness in the world to offer, he is tested and proven to be governor. “Positivity lies in the air as the party believes that it will break the status quo placed on the APC, PDP as the major contenders. “Oni, an Ifaki-born politician and a former governor of the state, who was seen discharging his duties effectively, during his time as a governor despite the litigation with Dr. Kayode Fayemi, accumulated an unprecedented political .

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MTN Y’ello Star to produce new music talents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The reality TV show, MTN Y’ello Star, is set to make a difference in the music industry as it seeks to produce more stars. The MTN Y’ello Star project aims to nurture talents and establish wellrounded individuals who will take the world by storm  and debunk the theories of TV talent competition not producing stars. […]
News

MAGGI’s Muna Kwarya second cooking show returns with a sizzle

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi 

Muna Kwarya, MasterChef-style cooking show, launched by MAGGI in March 2021, is  now in its second season with even more exciting prizes for the winners.  Twelve contestants comprising finalists from each of the zonal centers in Sokoto, Kano, Yola, Jos and Abuja are battling it out over stoves and pots for the first prize, a […]
News

Colombian nun kidnapped in Mali in 2017 freed

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Colombian nun kidnapped by Islamists in Mali four years ago has been freed. Gloria Cecilia Narváez was taken hostage in 2017 while working as a missionary in Koutiala, about 400 kilometres east of the capital Bamako, reports the BBC. Photos posted by the Malian presidency on Saturday showed the Franciscan nun meeting with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica