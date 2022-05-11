Ekiti women stage road walk to endorse Segun Oni

Women in Ado-Ekiti yesterday declared their support for the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election Segun Oni. Speaking at the event in Ado-Ekiti, the party’s Women Leader, Mrs Yemi Onadipe, urged residents to support the SDP candidate. She said: “Segun Oni is a good man and he is capable of emerging as governor of the state. “A lot of people are still optimistic about his victory, hopingthattheSDPwillbring surprises in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“Oni has all the goodness in the world to offer, he is tested and proven to be governor. “Positivity lies in the air as the party believes that it will break the status quo placed on the APC, PDP as the major contenders. “Oni, an Ifaki-born politician and a former governor of the state, who was seen discharging his duties effectively, during his time as a governor despite the litigation with Dr. Kayode Fayemi, accumulated an unprecedented political .

