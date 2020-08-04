Ekiti workers suspend warning strike

Workers in Ekiti State yesterday directed their colleagues in civil service to suspend their planned industrial action barely 12 hours after they embarked on a three-day warning strike to demand payment of outstanding arrears.

However, their decision to suspend the strike came when Governor Kayode Fayemi expressed readiness to meet some of the demands outlined by organised labour at a meeting held midnight Sunday and Monday’s morning.

Shortly after the organised labour in a joint statement signed by Chairmen of Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Kolapo Kolade, Trade Union Congress, Sola Adigun and Joint Negotiating Council, Kayode Fatomiluyi, had on Friday issued the strike notice, Fayemi summoned a meeting to deliberate on how to resolve the crisis.

Despite the action taken to pacify the aggrieved labour leaders, the strike was successful yesterday before the dramatic turn of events as workers complied with the labour’s directive by shunning their duty posts.

When journalists visited the new Secretariat along new Iyin road and the old Governor’s office at Oke Ori Omi, the offices looked deserted while a few staff were seen performing skeletal duty in their respective offices. However, in a communique issued at the end of the trouble shooting parley held by government and the labour delegation, government agreed to immediately effect financial benefits of 2015 promotion by September 2020 while that of the 2016 to 2019 will follow.

Like this: Like Loading...