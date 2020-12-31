News

Ekiti workers tackle Fayemi, threaten strike over unpaid arrears

Workers in Ekiti States under the aegis of organised labour has alerted the state government to expect protest in the New yearshouldGovernor Kayode Fayemi fail to implement the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustment to them across board.

The workers, who threatened to protest next week demanded that unless Fayemi paid promotion and salary arrears to all categories of workers as negotiated their planned to embarke on industrial action would become inevitable.

Fayemi implemented minimum wage payment to workers on grade levels 01 to 06, promising to effect across board when the finances of the state improved. However, the threat to embark on a strike to welcome the state into the new year was reached at a meeting held by trade unions operating in the state on Tuesday as a communique conveying the message released to journalists yesterday was signed by the Chairmen of Nigerian Labour Congress, Coms Kolapo Olatunde, Trade Union Congress, Sola Adigun and Joint Negotiating Committee, Kayode Fatomiluyi. The communiqué reads: “That the agreed new minimumwageandconsequential adjustmenttable shouldbe sustainedwithoutanyconcession.

“That the new minimum wageandconsequentialadjustment implementation should commence for payment in January 2021 with the accruable arrears from April 2020 “Thatallarrearsof promotions for years 2017, 2018 and 2019; arrears of leave bonuses for years 2016, 2017,2018,2019 and 2020 as well as 6 years for Local governments, sub vented institutions and four years for state workers salary arrears and deductionsshould be paid in earnest.

“That the organized labour, should with immediate effect report to the enlarged workers at the state Secretariat complex to allow adequate information to the generality of workforce. “That failure on the part of the stategovernmentto implement the new minimum wage and consequential adjustment as negotiated, as well as various outstanding arrears, theorganizedlabour should mobilise workers for peaceful protest in the first week of January, 2021.”

