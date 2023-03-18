2023 Elections News

EkitiDecides2023: Oyebanji Casts Vote In Ekiti West

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji has cast his vote in Saturday’s State Assembly poll in his Polling Unit 003, Okogosi, in Ekiti West Local Government Area.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

United Nigeria assists Bayelsa flood victims

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

United Nigeria Airlines has donated relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa State. Chief Operating Officer Osita Okonkwo said the donation was in fulfilment of the airline’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He said: “The flood experienced this year has been very devastating. Lives have been negatively impacted by the flood. Families have been separated. While […]
News

Agric firm assures investors of positive return on investments

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Farmnow has assured its investors that it would ensure food security, wealth preservation and adequate return on investments in spite of the challenges arising from insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic which have affected almost all sectors of the economy. It noted that farming has been hampered by bandits, kidnappers and poor economic situation in the country […]
News

Bill to delist LGs as 3rd tier govt unacceptable – NULGE

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Chairman of Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mr. Ikechi Nwaigwe, has described the bill seeking to delist local government Councilsfromtheconstitution as dead on arrival. Nwaigwe said the bill is inimical to the entire 774 workers, councilors and other political office holders, as well as the rural populace […]

Leave a Reply