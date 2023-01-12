Ekiti’ll compensate Tinubu with massive votes – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday said the state was indebted to the former Lagos State governor and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that such indebtedness would attract massive votes for the APC candidate during next month’s election.

Oyebanji, who stated this during the inauguration of the 143-member APC State Presidential Campaign Council in Ado- Ekiti, described the former Lagos State governor as the undisputable father of progressive politics in the country, who should be well supported for the nation’s number one job.

The governor, who was joined at the ceremony by the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said Tinubu was a benefactor to the progressive family in Ekiti State, adding that his support for the progressives in the early years of the struggle was unquantifiable. He described the APC presidential candidate as the most qualified among all the candidates jostling for the presidential seat in terms of competence, capacity, courage, experience and sagacity.

