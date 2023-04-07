Ekiti’s proactive measures to improve healthcare delivery

as medical association,others pledge support

Govt’s concern

The Ekiti State Government has expressed deep concern in boosting health care delivery in the state. The government therefore tasked residents on adequate measures in tackling health challenges. Thisisastheparentbodyof medical associationinthestate NigeriaMedical Association,NMA also pledged support to enable the government realize the good objectives for the benefit of people in the state . The government cautioned the people on non challant attitude to healthy environment. The Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye in a statement by her Media Aide, Victor Ogunje during the monitoring of the monthly (March) environmental sanitation exercise at Ise/Orun Local Goverment Area of the State performed in company of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Habibat Adubiaro, the Chairman of Ise/Orun Council, Engr. Ayodele Akinluyi, market women, among other government functionaries stated that the exercise was introduced to mitigate wasteful spending on contagious, but avoidable diseases that can breakout due to poor environmental cleanliness, by citizens.

Various strategies

During the monitoring exercise, the deputy governor, waited at Ogbese, Obada and Afolu, which are farmsteads under Ise- Ekiti and enforced strictcomplianceof environmentalpolicyamong ruraldwellers, especially the Hausa residents and operators of local palm oil producing facilities in the communities. While addressing the Ise Ekiti inhabitants on the significance of the exercise, Mrs Afuye stated that health and human services was a premium priority of the Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led government, which buttressed that the general wellbeing of Ekiti people is paramount to the current administration. The Deputy governor, expressed thegovernment’s zealous andincurable willingness to prosecute the monthly programme to safeguard thehealthof thepopulaceandavert untimely death. She said; “We have gone round and discovered that our people are not really complying with this monthly exercise and this was the same all over Ekiti. To us, it is worrisome and unacceptable. “Ekiti had been rated as having the highest Life Expectancy in Nigeria by reputable international organisations and this programme is an avenue to ensure that opportunistickillerdiseasesdon’thavetheir ways in our dear state”. She appealed to the council bosses across the state to instruct itsSanitationDepartmenttomount aggressive campaign against indisriminate dumping of refuse and sewages in canals and residential areas. Afuye added; “Diseases like cholera, whooping cough, scabies, and others can easily break out due to poor hygiene and environmental health. And these are diseases that had been adjudged as great killers of souls, sowehavetopreventthem. “I want to pleadwith ourpeople to takethisprogrammeveryseriously. It was conceptualised to safeguard their lives. Our people must know that health is wealth. You can only pursue your day to day activities when you are healthy.”

Govt’sposition

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Adubiaro, expressed disgust at the poor compliance observed in the council, saying this could pose health hazard to the populace. During the visit to the palace of Arinjale of Ise- Ekiti, Oba Adetunji Ajayi, the monarch, appreciated Oyebanji’s administration for placing priority on the well-being of the populace, describing the exercise as one that should be embraced with utmost seriousness. The monarch said; “With what is happening in Ekiti under Governor Oyebanji, we are beginning to see that a new dawn has come.

Whatever policy that the governor isexecuting, mypeoplewillkeyinto it. Thepeopleof Ise-Ekitican’tbeantagonistic or defy any policy being implemented by this government. “We are ready to support this government because the governor is showing respect to the Obas. He has paid his dues and he deserves everybody’s support irrespective of political affiliations”.

In order to ensure accessible health care across various communities in tthe state the government also restated his committment towards the upgrade of primary health care facilities This was disclosed by thestateCommissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani while receiving the C-19RM/RSSH AdvocacyGroupinhisofficeinAdoEkiti. Thegroupthroughitsspokesperson, Sir, OluOgunrotimilistedsome areas of concern such as shortage of staff, LGAs/LCDAs collecting returns from BHCs and non payment of the benefits of C-19 vaccinators The commissioner in his response appreciated the team for their efforts at improving health care delivery in the state saying he had been briefed on their concerns and would soon be looked into. In his words, “Speaking on staff shortage, the government is working on it to make sure that everything is in order. “In fact, the Governor has set up aCommitteetolookintotheissueof Primary Health Care Centres. “Concerningtheissueof LGAs/ LCDAs demanding returns from the facilities, I will contact the concerned stakeholders for immediate solution “Concerning the workers of COVID- 19 vaccination team who are yet to be paid, we will look into the accounts and rectify the pending issues.” He said

WaterSupply

The prevalent water borne diseases in the state also posed a deep concern for the government which it said neccesitated proactive steps towards improving water supply , sanitation and Hygiene services.

TheassuranceonProperhygiene was given by the Special Adviser to theGovernoronInfrastructureand PublicUtilities, Prof MobolajiAluko inAdo-Ekitiwhilefeaturing onalive radio programme to mark the 2023 World Water Day with the urge to citizens and residents of the State to be part of the process to achieve theSustainableDevelopmentGoals (SDG) which stipulated that everyone must have access to safely managed Water and Sanitation by 2030.

Water day celebration

The theme for this year’s World Water Day Celebration: “Accelerating Change To Solve Water and Sanitation Crisis” Aluko urged citizens and residents of the State to strictly follow the policy of ‘one house, one toilet’ and avoiding open defecation and otherunhealthypracticesthatcould contaminate the under ground water sources. He stated that communal efforts would be required towards achieving the set target , advised that all under ground water sources be protected stressing that people should always observe a long distance between water sources and soak away pits or burial sites . He identified open defecation as a major factor in the spread of Bacteria in Nigeria, charging Ekiti people to make Sanitation and Hygiene part of their daily practices. Aluko identified poor supply of electricity as a major challenge affecting freeflowof pipebornewater fromthemajor water schemesinthe state adding that efforts are in top gear to find a lasting solution to it. To celebrate the World Water Day, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Utilities organised community engagement/ sensitization forum at Ago Aduloju community in Ado Local Government Area of the State, where officials of the Ministry sensitized residents on achieving good behavioral change on water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene practices.

Sensitisation

Officials also sensitised stakeholders in the community on the importanceof ImprovedSanitation and Hygiene, as well as awareness onwaterqualitytestandbehavioral change in curtailing the scourge of open defecation. The results analysis of water samples taken in the community was also reviewed with the stakeholders and their under ground water was also treated In attendance at the 2023 World Water Day Celebration were top officials of the Ministry, Ekiti Water and Sewage Company, Ekiti Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Ekiti Water Supply and Regulatory Agency, NGOs(NEWSAN), Borehole Drillers Association, the State Programme Implementation Unit (SURWASH) andStakeholdersfrom Ago Aduloju Community.

