Eko Atlantic devt attains 50% completion

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

South Energyx Nigeria Limited, city planner and developer of Eko Atlantic City, has disclosed that infrastructure development in the ‘Smart City’ is 50 per cent complete. The company added that more projects were also expected to open this year, despite the challenges of COVID-19. Managing Director of South Energyx Nigeria Limited, David Frame, disclosed this in an interview with New Telegraph during a facility tour of the project.

He said that the completed infrastructure, which is of international standard, would allow several developers to speed up their projects. According to him, the global financial crisis fuelled by the advent of COVID-19 contributed to slowing down building projects at Eko Atlantic City. He pointed out that building the city was a marathon and not a sprint.

The city developers are well aware that developing a city of this magnitude to international standards will take time, considering that it is 10 square kilometres of land, one and a half times the size of Victoria Island. Frame said: “We have had the recent financial collapse in Nigeria, which hasn’t help everyone. But still, through all those trials and tribulations we’ve endured as a nation, we are building and putting international standard infrastructure in place. We have a good financial model, and we are committed to finishing this project.

“I think it is a matter of understanding what the financial situation is both in-country (local) and worldwide. We still have COVID-19 to deal with, which has had serious impacts on anybody who has the concept of developing projects. So, it is important to be patient. But some of these buildings under construction will be opening by the end of this year.

The Azuri Towers will be finished at the end of this year.” On infrastructure development, Frame said: “We have built the road network, and we have storm water drainage in place. We have the canal that collects all the storm water in Eko Atlantic and then takes it out to the sea. We have installed cables for power distribution. We have water pipes connected to functional boreholes, which takes water to the apartments. The water is treated to World Health Organisation standards.

Every plot has a connection point, so when you develop your project, all you have to do is simply connect. Everything we are doing here is in line with international standards.” He concluded by pointing out that Eko Atlantic was designed to accommodate 300,000 residents and over 250,000 commuters visiting and working in the city.

On decongestion of traffic, the managing director said: “You will notice that the lower core area of the plot of land is lower than the road and there is a reason behind that. “We want all developers to use that space for basement packing for vehicles for residents because we have regulations in Eko Atlantic City where there is no packing of vehicles on the streets at all. “So, every developer must have a parking space for vehicles in their basements. This is part of the planning process. The developers have to show us on their drawings how many parking spaces they are providing and that would determine the development size. For example, a residential complex – two bedroom apartments, you need two packing spaces, three bedroom apartments, three parking space and so on. Also, we have additional parking space for visitors as well.”

