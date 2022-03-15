Eko College students tasked on discipline, communication skill

The students and staff of Mass Communication Department of the Eko College of Management and Technology (EKOCITY), Ikotun, Lagos are still savouring their visit to the Corporate Office of Daily Telegraph, publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper.

According to the Head of Department, Mr. Sokunbi Abolade, who led the over 30 students and other members of staff, including Mr. Stanley Ihedigbo on the educational visit, said the visit was primarily to acquaint the students with out-of-classroom experience as well as help them to acquire more practical knowledge of Mass Communication, their chosen course of study.

He said: “The aim of the visit is to further expose our students to workings of the media industry in a leading media organisation before the students are awarded the National Diploma (ND) in Mass Communication.

“Eko College of Management and Technology is a National Diploma awarding institution accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the Federal Ministry of Education.”

Receiving the students, the New Telegraph team, led by the Administrative Manager, Mr. Robinson Ezeh, however, informed them that the newspaper was established in 2013, and started publication in February 2014, as Nigeria’s most authorita- tive newspaper in Business and Politics.

According to the Sunday Editor, Mr. Geoffery Ekenna, who also led the media team, told the students that the newspaper, which is eight years on the newsstands across the federation, is published simultaneously in three locations – Lagos, Abuja and Aba – across the country respectively to enhance effective and efficient daily distribution of the newspaper.

Unlike before when newspapers were published in Lagos, he said that it made it cumbersome for effective distribution of the newspapers in view of the long distance, poor road conditions, insecurity and other high risk prevalence in transporting the newspapers.

The Editor, who noted that there are many genres in Media, such as Print, Broadcast (Radio and Television), Film Making, Advertising and Public Relations, said New Telegraph, belongs to Print Journalism.

He also pointed out that there are several departments/units in a newspaper house, which range from Administrative, Editorial, Business Development/Advert Unit, Circulation, Accounts, Graphics, among others, who all work as a team to ensure proper management of the newspaper.

As a newspaper, he said that the chains of production begin with gathering of news by reporters who go out daily to source/ gather news items through investigation, interviews, events, contacts, press statements/releases, press conference/briefing, who write and send their copies to the News Editor or Daily Editor.

According to him, the news stories are sent to the Sub-Desk for editing, before they are sent to the Graphic Artists for planning. “After, these planned pages are sent to Production Edition for final correction/editing before it is sent to the production crew for pre-press and printing,” he added.

On his part, the Sports Editor, Mr. Adekunle Salami, spoke on the need for effective communication skill and ability to write well, as the basic ingredient a journalist or mass communicator must possess to function well in the industry

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...