Eko Heritage Awards back for second edition, unveils list of Honourary Awardees

The Lagos State Government-endorsed Eko Heritage Awards is ready to host the second edition of the prestigious event. Eko Heritage Awards which is a brainchild of Ivory Forte Entertainment is slated to hold on Sunday, the 10th July 2022 at the prestigious Lagos Oriental Hotel Victoria Island.

The event is also to witness the grand finale of the Beauty Pageant initiative of the same company, Miss Eko International, a celebration of young females with a passion for impacting their society through the positive use of their beauty. The Award which debuted in the year 2021 is known for its niche of identifying, celebrating, and appreciating promoters of the state’s cultural heritage with other individuals/organizations drafted from different sectors of the economy like the Fashion, Agricultural, and Media to the Oil and Gas industries.

In a statement released by the organisers, “Eko Heritage Awards is in two segments namely, Honorary Award. It is a segment which is to honour and celebrate individuals from different walks of life, carefully selected by organizers of Eko Heritage Awards based on their significant contributions to the advancement of Lagos State and the nation in general.” Winners under this segment of the award include: Eko Traditional Ruler Of The year; Eko Most Outstanding White Cap Chief Of the year, Eko Distinctive Customary Chief Of the year, Eko Leadership Award for Youth and Empowerment, Eko Youth Leader Of The Year, Eko Celebrity Kid of the year, Eko Male Distinctive Personality Of The Year, Eko Female Distinctive Personality Of The Year, Eko Media Personality Of The Year; Eko Innovative Mentor of the Year, Eko Outstanding Lagos State Government Official of The Year, Eko Cultural Ambassador of the Year, Eko Travel Agency of The Year, Eko Fashion Company of The Year, Eko Beauty Service Company of The Year, Eko Most Supporting Hospitality Business of the Year, Eko Philanthropist of the Year, Eko Creative Fashion Stylist of The Year, Eko Humanitarian Pageant King of The Year, Eko Cosmetics Brand of the Year, Eko Outstanding Pageant Icon of The Year, Eko Social Media Brand of The Year, Eko Stage & Lighting Expert of The Year: the statement reads.

 

