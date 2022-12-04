Body & Soul

Eko Hotels and Suites improves offerings with new coffee shop

Posted on

Eko Hotels and Suites has added a new offering to its rich bouquet, with the opening of an exquisite café shop, known as Toast – Coffee and Bites. Geared at offering guests new experiences, the elegant and tastefully designed café boasts a unique breakfast and brunch menu, carefully put together to delight customers.

 

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the new outlet, the Managing Director of the Victoria Island, Lagosbased hotel, Mr. Ghassan Faddoul, said: “We are celebrating the birth of a new concept and the opening of a new place, one I believe will attract several visitors who would be delighted to patronise what we have created. Adding that; ‘‘with the support of the owners and the board of directors, we have cause to celebrate this beautiful place today.”

 

While on his part, the GM of Eko Hotels and Suites, Mr. Danny Kioupouroglou, said: “Everyone, from top to bottom, has put a lot of energy and effort into putting together a top quality coffee shop. With the quality and uniqueness of what we have put in place, we will attract great customers and retain them without a doubt.”

Asked what it’s like managing a chain of restaurants at Eko Hotels, the Food and Beverage Manager, Mr. Abhilash Cherian and his Senior Assistant Manager, Mr. Faouzi Abboud, both noted that; “competition is always a good thing and will make us better at what we do.

 

