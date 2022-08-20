Eko Hotels and Suites, Wakanow activate Tropical Christmas Wonderland 2022

With less than five months to the celebration of this year’s Christmas, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, has in partnership with Wakanow, Africa’s leading online travel agency, activated the 2022 The Pride land edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland package, which is geared at offering guests and visitors of the five star hotel best experience of the Yuletide.

The unveiling was done at a recent press conference addressed by top officials of both outfits in Lagos, with both organisations promising colourful and fulfilling period full of different activities curated by the hotel and its vendors for the delight of its guests including families and children from across the world. With Wakanow as the official ticketing partner for the package, its management said the agency will call on its experience, expertise and global reach, as its boasts offices across Africa and the United Arab Emirates, to transform the booking experience of guests booking the package.

The Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, Mr. Adebayo Adedeji, disclosed that; “We are excited to partner with Eko Hotels and Suites on this year’s edition of the event. We are bringing our expertise in travel and our ability to support Nigerian inbound tourism from all over the World. “Our partnership with Eko Hotels and Suites would help us engage with one of the most passionate client bases in leisure, travel, holiday, and entertainment. To us, this isn’t just a ticketing deal, it is a true partnership. ‘‘Together, we will create only the best experiences for the Tropical Christmas Wonderland fans of today and tomorrow.” While Wakanow’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay, said, “this partnership for us expresses our desire to ensure that we are at the forefront of activities or events that help us promote the beauty and rich heritage of Africa.

The Pride land Edition perfectly fuses the beauty of African culture while also preaching the gospel of leisure and relaxation.” For the General Manager of the hotel, Mr. Danny Kioupouroglou; “We are glad to bring Wakanow on board to be a part of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland, our new partner did a tremendous job integrating into their ticket sales ecosystem and providing our guests with a frictionless process to purchase packages and passes best suited for the Pride land Edition.” Partnering with Wakanow, according to the Director of Sales and Marketing of the hotel, Mrs. Iyadunni Gbadegbo, is to create the needed synergy to extend the frontiers of the hotel’s Christmas offerings by ensuring that its clients experience seamless travel experience. “We partnered with Wakanow because of the synergy of purpose and direction that we have.

The Tropical Christmas Wonderland – Pride land Edition will effectively position as the event that brings everyone together in Nigeria from all over the world.” Pride land edition is a fusion of Africa’s rich culture and the magic of Christmas. Eko Hotels and Suites Tropical Wonderland, which debuted in 2019 since its inception brought families together to celebrate Christmas through its especially curated scenery and activities. This partnership is of utmost importance to Wakanow, as the brand is always looking for new ways to promote the vibrancy of African cultures. This partnership hopes to promote African culture by infusing Africa’s rich culture into every part of the Christmas wonderland celebration.

