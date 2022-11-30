News

Eko Hotels boosts hospitality, floats coffee shop

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Eko Hotels has opened a new and exquisite café, Toast – Coffee and Bites. The elegant and tastefully designed café boasts a unique breakfast and brunch menu, carefully put together to delight customers. Speaking at the opening, the Managing Director of Eko Hotels and Suites, Mr Ghassan Faddoul, said, “We are celebrating the birth of a new concept and the opening of a new place, one I believe will attract several visitors who would be delighted to patronize what we have created. “We didn’t consider it.

But thank God he persisted, and with the support of the owners and the board of directors, we have cause to celebrate this beautiful place today.” On his part, the General Manager of Eko Hotels & Suites, Mr Danny Kioupouroglou, said: “Everyone, from top to bottom, has put a lot of energy and effort into putting together a top-quality coffee shop.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Electoral Act amendment done in national interest –Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), has said the amendment of the Electoral Act, 2010, was done in national interest and not selfish ulterior motives. Kalu, who disclosed this at a press briefing yesterday said the lawmakers acted on the yearnings and aspirations […]

stethoscope
News Top Stories

FG loses bid to stop doctors’ strike

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday lost its bid to stop striking resident doctors from continuing with their strike as the National Industrial Court in Abuja adjourned the suit filed by the FG against them till September 15.   After the FG failed in its efforts to persuade the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to call […]
News

APC Presidential Flag-off: Buhari, Tinubu, Adamu to hit Jos Tuesday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has assured Nigerians and APC supporters that all security arrangements have been concluded to ensure the safety all the dignitaries who will participate in the part’s Presidential Campaign Flag-off in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Tuesday. Wase, who is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica