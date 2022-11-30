Eko Hotels boosts hospitality, floats coffee shop

Eko Hotels has opened a new and exquisite café, Toast – Coffee and Bites. The elegant and tastefully designed café boasts a unique breakfast and brunch menu, carefully put together to delight customers. Speaking at the opening, the Managing Director of Eko Hotels and Suites, Mr Ghassan Faddoul, said, “We are celebrating the birth of a new concept and the opening of a new place, one I believe will attract several visitors who would be delighted to patronize what we have created. “We didn’t consider it.

But thank God he persisted, and with the support of the owners and the board of directors, we have cause to celebrate this beautiful place today.” On his part, the General Manager of Eko Hotels & Suites, Mr Danny Kioupouroglou, said: “Everyone, from top to bottom, has put a lot of energy and effort into putting together a top-quality coffee shop.

