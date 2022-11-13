Metro & Crime

EKO NAFEST 2022 ends Sunday

Yemi Olakitan

 

Yemi Olakitan

 

Lagos State Government has announced that winners of the interstate local games competition will be revealed on Sunday when the festival officially ends.

The competitors, who came from different parts of the nation, gathered at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Surulere, to fight for medals in the playoffs category as part of the EKO NAFEST 2022 local interstate games competition.

The competition, according to Mr. Femi Martins, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, aims to highlight further the true grandeur and elegance of various cultures in Nigeria as well as identify mastery of numerous games in a friendly competitive environment.

He said that among other things, a board game called “Ayo Olopon” would include competition between roughly 12 participating states, including Lagos, Rivers, Ekiti, Kogi, Ogun, Oyo, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Imo, Ogun and Nasarawa.

The children’s music competition section, where youngsters from Lagos, Oyo, River, Bayelsa, Delta, and Ogun states, enthralled the audience with ethnic dance, was the event’s high point.

The indigenous fabric and fashion competition, the theatre competition, and the indigenous material for interior decoration competition were among the additional events that took place on Day 4 of the ongoing Eko Nafest 2022.

The winners of the various competitions will be declared at the EKO NAFEST closing ceremony on Sunday, November 13 continuing the interstate competition.

On Wednesday, the 35th National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), which Lagos State and the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) are hosting, was formally launched.

The venue for this year’s “Eko NAFEST 2022” with the theme, “Culture and Peaceful Coexistence,” Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as Onikan Stadium, was packed to capacity.

The Army, Navy, and Air Force bands played moving music. The Chief Host, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, started a 10-minute stroll around the stadium as the crowd applauded him.

When he opened the festival, Sanwo-Olu, who was joined by his wife Ibijoke, Mama Eko NAFEST 2022, stated that the major goal of holding the event was to bring Nigerians together and highlight its rich and diverse culture.

The Festival for Arts and Culture is a seven-day national event in which all 36 states of the federation, including the FCT, participate to display their rich artistic and cultural heritage through a variety of competitions, including ayo, archery, traditional cuisine, essay writing, and many others.

 

