Travel & Tourism

EKO NAFEST 2022: Lagos begins preparations for biggest festival

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Days after hosting the 53rd edition of the Stakeholders’ Technical Committee Meeting on the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), where it signaled its intention to host the biggest edition in the annals of the festival, Lagos State government has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the festival.

Tagged Eko NAFEST 2022, with the theme, Culture and Peaceful co-existence, in line with her declaration at the stakeholders meeting that Lagos will not only present the most colourful and biggest festival but clinch the overall winner diadem, the State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharmacist Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, has charged the planning committee for the festival billed for November to ensure nothing less. Speaking at the inauguration of the LOC in Alausa, Ikeja, Akinbile-Yusuf disclosed that the festival is scheduled to hold at the National Stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

She said: “With about three months to the Eko NAFEST 2022, all hands must be on deck to ensure the successful hosting of the biggest and most colourful arts and culture festival in Lagos, Nigeria. The Commissioner further disclosed that the 35th annual National Festival for Arts and Culture is designed to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the country. Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Oyinade Nathan- Marsh, said that the festival would be attended by local and international participants, noting that 13 broad-based committees would be constituted to ensure the success of the festival.

She made know that nothing will be spared in an effort to host the event, disclosing that the planning process will be seamless, with the best of ideations brought on board. “The planning process must be seamless, well-coordinated with great ideas and active participation of everyone for a hitch-free event. Let us synergise within and outside the committees to showcase the high standard of Lagos,” she charged the LOC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort excites with Saturday ethnic theme night

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

In a bid to treat guests to the best of Nigerian culinary offers, Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, has induced ethnic themed night, known as Akwa Ibom Ethnic Saturday Night. It is a fusion of hospitality and culture, which is also geared at redefining the dining experience in Akwa Ibom State. The newly introduced […]
Travel & Tourism

Adults-only Circa Resort and Casino opens

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Located in historic Downtown Las Vegas, the 1.25 million-square-foot Circa Resort and Casino, the first adults only casino resort, which opened to the public last month, will pay homage to the city’s Golden Era through vintage design, nods to Vegas history and old-school service, while capitalizing on future Las Vegas trends and high-tech advancements to […]
Travel & Tourism

LordsGreat: It is platform to collaborate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I m an exhibitor here at the National Transport Tourism Summit and Expo 2022 and I have been exhibiting at the summit since 2020. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic the summit was the only MICE event that still held. It is not an understatement to say that tourism if harnessed properly has the potential to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica