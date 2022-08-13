EKO NAFEST 2022: Lagos begins preparations for biggest festival

Days after hosting the 53rd edition of the Stakeholders’ Technical Committee Meeting on the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), where it signaled its intention to host the biggest edition in the annals of the festival, Lagos State government has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the festival.

Tagged Eko NAFEST 2022, with the theme, Culture and Peaceful co-existence, in line with her declaration at the stakeholders meeting that Lagos will not only present the most colourful and biggest festival but clinch the overall winner diadem, the State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharmacist Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, has charged the planning committee for the festival billed for November to ensure nothing less. Speaking at the inauguration of the LOC in Alausa, Ikeja, Akinbile-Yusuf disclosed that the festival is scheduled to hold at the National Stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

She said: “With about three months to the Eko NAFEST 2022, all hands must be on deck to ensure the successful hosting of the biggest and most colourful arts and culture festival in Lagos, Nigeria. The Commissioner further disclosed that the 35th annual National Festival for Arts and Culture is designed to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the country. Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Oyinade Nathan- Marsh, said that the festival would be attended by local and international participants, noting that 13 broad-based committees would be constituted to ensure the success of the festival.

She made know that nothing will be spared in an effort to host the event, disclosing that the planning process will be seamless, with the best of ideations brought on board. “The planning process must be seamless, well-coordinated with great ideas and active participation of everyone for a hitch-free event. Let us synergise within and outside the committees to showcase the high standard of Lagos,” she charged the LOC.

