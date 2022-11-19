Eko NAFEST 2022: Nigerians celebrate beauty of mixed cultural heritage

It was the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) hosted by Lagos State government, tagged Eko NAFEST 2022. Held between November 7 and 13, with the National Institute for Sports (NIS) located within the National Stadium complex in Surulere and Onikan Stadium in Victoria Island, providing avenues for Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to celebrate the rich and vast cultural heritage of the country. It was the celebration of the best of Nigeria’s art and cultural heritage, including the performing arts, intangible art forms and culinary. Though it was a festival meant to unite Nigerians and promote peaceful co-existence and cultural exchanges as denoted by the theme, Culture and Peaceful Co-existence, feverish competitive edge was at play in a number of the scoring events.

Day One

With over 30 state contingents in attendance, the one weeklong fiesta started on a high and celebratory note, with the host state, Lagos putting on a beautiful and entertaining cultural piece; a dance drama to set the tone and pace for the festival, which saw Nigerians from all works of life engaging in a communal feast of some sorts in celebration of the cultural pluralism, diverse ethnic and multiple layers and colours of the nation. The dance drama by Lagos State cultural troupe, which utilised the twin elements of dance and music, aptly brought to the fore the multi-dimensional nature of the country, as it traced the political, socio-cultural, religious and economic developments of the country, with the conclusion that it pays the nation to stick together as one indivisible entity by taking advantage of its plural endowments to advance its progress, unity and peaceful co-existence. This theme pervaded many of the presentations and speeches that were enacted during the course of the festival, as the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), under whose mandate the festival was organised, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, urging Nigerians to take home the message of the drama presentation, noting that Nigeria is better off as a united entity.

Day Two

One of the major highlights of day two of the festival was the formal opening of the Cultural Market, which was located within the NIS complex, by Runsewe, who was the chairman of the National Planning Committee and the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, who was the chairperson of the Local Organising Committee. The Cultural Market had a number of states and different organisations exhibiting various arts and cultural items including traditional attires, decorative items and souvenirs. It was a colourful and lively setting all through the festival period as it gave room for people to conduct brisk businesses. Besides, the outdoor space within the National Stadium complex was also agog with many high octave activities, with food vendors and other entertainers, engaged in entertaining the guests with their different arts and services. Throughout the duration of the festival it was commerce galore at the complex and even Onikan Stadium, which played host to both the opening and closing ceremonies of the festival. These different commercial activities underlined the economic importance of the festival, which besides the promotion of arts and culture, had made the festival most relevant for the people who yearly look up to it as an occasion to boost their businesses. The day climaxed with a musical performance, which was one of the elements of the festival that saw musical artistes plying their trade on NAFEST stage. Highlight of the night’s performance was that by Segun Adefila’s Crown Troupe, which in its trademark style through musical performances presented different socio-economic and developmental issues plaguing the nation currently. The final night time out on day six of the festival was perhaps the most entertaining of the nights’ closing affairs, with two notable artistes, Alariwo of Africa, who is an Afro artiste and Afro juju exponent, Sir Shina Peters. Some members of the audience were gifted handsets, cloths and other items for their dance prowess.

Day Three

Day three of the festival witnessed the formal opening ceremony, which held at the Onikan Stadium in Victoria Island. It was a very colourful and entertaining occasion, with the different states displaying their rich cultural heritage as they paraded through the stadium giving the people an inkling of what was to be displayed in the coming days. In tandem with the prevailing political mode of the country, with the 2023 general elections in view, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu while declaring the festival open enjoined Nigerians to elect leaders that are committed to promoting unity and peaceful co-existence of the country. Drawing attention to the theme of the festival; Culture and peaceful co-existence, he noted that the intention of the founding fathers of the festival was to use NAFEST to unite the country besides promoting its arts and cultural heritage. He charged Nigerians to live in peace and harmony using the platform that the festival provides to promote peace. He welcomed the contingents to the state while imploring them to take advantage of the opportunity of the festival to explore the various offerings that the state has on offer. ‘‘It is with great pride that I stand before you here today as the chief host of the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture, a festival that aims to unite and showcase the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria,’’ noted Sanwo-Olu, adding that; ‘‘I am happy that what we are celebrating here today, is our unity in diversity, our rich heritage and our cultural heterogeneity. ‘‘As political office holders continue to engage the electorate at this period, it is important to re-echo the message of unity and peaceful co-existence which NAFEST platform provides. Rather than seeing the differences in our language and culture as a dividing factor, I implore us to see it as one of our greatest resources to be embraced, celebrated and used to our collective advantage. ‘‘As we celebrate the Nigerian heritage and cultural diversity here today, my clarion call is that we take this as an opportunity to elect leaders who will recognise and take advantage of our rich, multi-cultural heritage and language to unify us as a people and as a nation which was the intention of our founding fathers.’’ Speaking earlier, Akinbile-Yusuf noted that the contingents and public will be treated to mind-blowing experiences during the festival. She called on them to take advantage of the festival to explore the tourism potentials of the state and savour the various entertaining packages prepared for them by her ministry. According to her, ‘‘Lagos remains a reference point for what an ideal state exemplifies. As the honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, I want to implore everyone here present especially our contingents from other States across the country to use the opportunity of this festival to explore the abundant tourism potentials in different parts of Lagos State. ‘‘Here in Lagos, our nightlife activities remain top-notch, being a 21st century economy. You have heard of the popular phrase “Eko for Show” which echoes creativity, pomp and pageantry peculiar to Lagosians. This cultural festival, however, presents an opportunity for you to experience different entertainment shows in this city of excellence.’’ While Runsewe in his remark, commended the Lagos State governor for his unalloyed support and commitment to the success of the festival. He charged Nigerians to see the festival as a new dawn for the country, noting that it is a special edition given that Lagos, the host state, is a special state in the annals of Nigeria development as it has played crucial role in the development of the country.

Day four

Day four of the festival marked the beginning of the various events; seven competitive and eight non-competitive activities, with the participating states taking time to display their artistic, performance and creative prowess in the different number of activities that held at the NIS, the main venue for the festival. Some of the activities included the free skill training acquisition, which at the end of the festival offered training to over 450 Nigerians in eight different skill sets, which included Make up and gele dying; Bead making and straw hats; Soap making (Hair shampoo, air freshener and bleach; Tailoring and Ankara craft; Traditional hairdo; Basket and paper flower craft.

Day Five

The feverish activities of the festival on this day got to a new level as the participating states continued with their quest to come top in the different activities as well as entertain the guests and showcase the best offerings from their states in a most captivating and colourful manners. A major highlight of the day’s activities was the hosting of some children at the State House Marina by the wife of Lagos State governor, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was also bestowed with the honourary title of Mama NAFEST. She engaged with the children and later conducted them on a tour of the historical resident while at the end of the visit the children were presented with different gifts, which included laptops, tablets and other educational materials. The governor’s wife disclosed that the decision to host the children at her official residence; “was intentional to give you a sense of history,” adding, “We want you to be part of the history too. “We have decided to invest in our children, we do not play with our children at all. “That is why we deemed it fit to give you gifts that will be memorable, a gift that you will not throw away, a gift that will be planted in your minds. Your experiences will tell the whole world what you have seen and how Lagos treated you to hospitality.’’

Day six

This marked the final day of the various events for the festival, with the cuisine exhibition and competition attracting attention from the visitors. The participating states; Lagos, Taraba, Ogun, Ekit, Kano, Imo, Niger, Bayelsa and Delta besides the traditional dishes exhibited complemented their culinary skills with music and dance. What a good way to end the activities of the day.

Day seven

Sunday November 13 marked the end of the festival, as it climaxed on a high note with enthralling and joyous celebration by the people to draw the curtail on six days of colourful, delightsome, entertaining and creative performances and showpieces of all sorts representing some of the best and unique cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible of the over 30 states that participated at this year’s festival. For Runsewe, the festival has succeeded in cementing the fragile relationships among Nigerians, noting that new heights and grounds have been broken in the course of the festival. He stated that it was a unique celebration given that Lagos, the host state, is a special state. He tasked the participants to imbibe the message of unity and lessons learnt during the festival, urging them to be good ambassadors of NAFEST. He commended all the participating states for their commitment to the festival especially Rivers State, which

