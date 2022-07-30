Eko NAFEST 2022: Runsewe commends Okowa, Ortom, as Lagos perfects plans for colourful event

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State were both commended by the arts and culture community, with the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, leading the charge, for their commitment to the development and promotion of arts and culture.

The two governors were singled out for commendations by the technical committee members of the National Festival of Arts and Culture during its recently concluded 53rd Stakeholders’ Technical Committee Meeting hosted by Lagos State in Alausa, Ikeja. The technical session, which was attended by states commissioners for arts, culture and tourism, directors and permanent secretaries among others, deliberated on the modalities and plans for the staging of this year’s edition of the yearly arts and culture festival to be hosted by Lagos State government under the theme, Culture and peaceful-co-existence. Runsewe, who is also the President, Africa Region of World Craft Council, who received reports on culture and arts development from the states in attendance, commended Ortom and Okowa over what he described as their aggressive cultural development.

During the four days meeting, the technical committee adopted programmes, syllabus, strategic plans and logistics for hosting the festival, which is the 35th edition, as well inspected accommodation and other facilities earmarked for the event. In his keynote address, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, called attention to the importance of preserving the culture as a for national integration and wealth creation, noting that it should be seen as the new oil of the country. According to the governor, ‘‘the celebration of culture keeps uniting us as people, showing that arts and culture can mend the broken psyche of the populace.

‘‘Indeed, the promotion, propagation, presentation and preservation of culture can be the new oil, the much-needed recipe for societal advancement while forging national integration.’’ He gave assurance of hosting a most befitting festival, noting that; ‘‘the festival, which grows richer, bigger and better with every edition, would provide a strong platform for our dear state to bring its well-known finesse to bear in the making of Eko NAFEST 2022 the best of its kind in the history of the festival. ‘‘We have worked hard to ensure that our facilities meet all the criteria set by NCAC and as a result, we are confident that Lagos will not only host the biggest and most colourful festival but also emerge the overall winner of the fiesta.’’ In the same vein, Akinbile-Yusuf, whose welcome remark was delivered by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs. Oyinade Nath-Marsh, said that the state is set to host the best NAFEST while it is has its sight on the overall winner trophy. Meanwhile, Runsewe tasked the stakeholders on the need to appreciate the nation’s culture and see the festival as a unique opportunity for them to showcase the best of their cultural resources while pledging a fulfilling festival as Lagos State is ready to deliver on the promises of the

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...