Eko NAFEST 2022: Sanwo-Olu unveils 37 wonders of Nigeria

…urges children, youths to embrace nation’s culture

Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned the 37 wonders of Nigeria, which is meant to promote the cultural tourism of the country.

This is even as he tasked Nigerian youths to embrace the culture of the country, noting that this will not only prevent crimes but t preserve the cultural heritage of the country.

Sanwu-Olu gave this charge Sunday at the closing ceremony of the 35th National Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged Eko NAFESt 2022 hosted by the state, with over 30 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja in attendance.

The governor, who was represented by the state deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat Kadiri, at the event which held at Onikan Stadium, commended the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), under whose auspices the annual festival is organised, for including school children and youths participants in the festival.

“I must commend the concept of carrying these school children along in this cultural event. This is the best way we can sustain, protect and preserve our culture for posterity,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...