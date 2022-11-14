Eko NAFEST: Sanwo-Olu unveils 37 wonders of Nigeria

…urges children, youths to embrace nation’s culture

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has unveiled the 37 wonders of Nigeria meant to promote the cultural tourism of the country.

This is even as he tasked Nigerian youths to embrace the culture of the country, noting that this will not only prevent crimes but t preserve the cultural heritage of the country.

Sanwu-Olu gave this charge yesterday at the closing ceremony of the 35th National Festival of Arts and Culture tagged Eko NAFEST 2022 hosted by the state, with over 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in attendance

The governor was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, at the event, which held at Onikan Stadium. He commended the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), under whose auspices the annual festival is organised, for including school children and youth participants in the festival.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I must commend the concept of carrying these school children along in this cultural event. “This is the best way we can sustain, protect and preserve our culture for posterity.”

Speaking further, he charged NCAC to continue with this tradition, stressing that: “It is my belief that if we take deliberate steps to put these youths on the right path through positive orientation and meaningful engagements. “The rate of youth related crime and violence will gradually reduce and the whole society will be better for it.

“One of the lessons from this year’s NAFEST is that if we pay cursory attention to harnessing the differences in our culture, it can assist in building consensus and bond of friendship towards genuine reconciliation that will promote the much needed unity, reduce tension and tribal conflicts in the country.

“While it is almost impossible not to have our differences, considering the multiplicity of our culture and languages as Nigerians, we must always follow the path of dialogue and other non-violent approach in resolving potential issues capable of igniting violence.

“I plead with all participants at this event tocontinue to imbibe the good virtues learnt through the platform of this year’s NAFEST and also share these good lessons with your kinsmen in your respective states.”

