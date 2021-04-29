Health

EKO Wellness Fair demystifies mental health

The incidents of mental health crisis are rapidly and steadily rising amongst all demographics in Nigeria particularly among the working class and how the country can achieve sustainable progress with a mentally stressed workforce is the focus of the Eko Wellness Fair. The fair is part of the Lagos State Mental Health month of May by the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH), which will hold virtually from the May 1 to 7, on all our easily accessible social media handles @ Ekowellnessfair.

The theme for the 6th edition of the Eko Wellness Fair is ‘My Mental Health Matters: For Our Collective Prosperity’. For the 2021 edition, we have over 50 facilitators and participating wellness brands, said Oyin Talabi, a Holistic Wellness Coach and the Project Manager of The Eko Wellness Fair. According to a 2017 World Health Organisation (WHO) report, one in four Nigerians, that’s approximately 50 million people, were already suffering from some sort of mental health disorder The mission of the Eko Wellness Network, according to Talabi, is to make the Nigerian wellness ecosystem more accessible to the public.

“We believe that the best way to a sustainable healthcare system is preventive living which we encourage through proactive living by making healthier food and lifestyle choices.” Mental health disorders are still largely surrounded in mystery, shame and stigma in Nigeria and all these enforce the lack of understanding prevalent in our society and so people suffer alone in silence.

The Eko Wellness network is engaging this conversation and problem in its most creative and vibrant fair yet. Talabi said, “We have partnered with various organisations, such as the Society of Performing Arts Nigeria ( SPAN), Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium (GET Africa) , Suicide Research Prevention Initiative (SURPIN), Arts In Medicine, Association of Organic Agriculture Practioners of Nigeria (NOAN), African Institute of Mind, Africa Film Academy (curators of the Africa Movie Academy Awards) and Flutterwave, to bring to the Nigerian public this carefully curated week focused on demystifying Mental health and equipping Nigerians with tools that will support and improve our Mental wellbeing.” In a statement, she said, “every element of the fair has been socially and culturally adapted for the average Nigerian.

There is something for everyone to engage with, learn and benefit from. The fair includes workshops by high-level Nigerian Psychotherapists and Holistic Wellness Practioners, cooking demonstrations of healthier food alternatives, art and therapy stimulations and online shopping of healthy foods and lifestyle products by proudly Nigerian businesses.

The virtual event is also proudly endorsed by the Lagos State Safety Commission and supported the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture which recognise the role of domestic tourism and the Arts in enhancing our sense of wellbeing. The Africa Film Awards the curators of the AMA-Awards also joined the conversation by challenging budding filmmakers to depict mental health in a more authentic light by conducting a short film contest. The seven top films will be screened each day of the fair.

