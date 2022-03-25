Eko Women 100: Sanwo-Olu celebrates women impacting Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has recognised the enduring impact of women in the progressive development of Lagos State in a continued celebration of International Women’s Day. Spotlighting their contributions to the narrative of A Greater Lagos, the initiative is in its third year running, having commenced in March 2020. The programme themed: ‘Eko Women 100,’ identifies and honours the women who are blazing the trail in their fields, while contributing to the growth of the state and inspiring the next generation. Some of the women honoured on this year’s list include the state’s First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Ibukun Awosika, media mogul, Mo Abudu, elder stateswoman, Mrs Kofoworola Bucknor- Akerele, Fidelity Bank MD, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director, GTCo, Miriam Olusanya and CEO, North-West Petroleum, Dame Winifred Akpani, amongst others. Speaking about the initiative, Sanwo-Olu said: “The Women of Lagos are powerful, visionary and represent our great state at the highest level globally. This week we celebrated 100 of them in a project called #Eko100Women. These women have made Lagos their home bringing their expertise and excellence to great effect.” This year’s event builds on the significant Eko4Women annual celebration, which has honoured over 300 women.

In addition, each recipient received a personal letter of recognition from the Governor, showing appreciation for their commitment to excellence. Like the occasions before, the initiative empowered several medium and small female-owned businesses across the state. These women were drawn from all parts of the state, across various fields and strata of society. “From arts to technology, to business to sports, we touched on as many industries as possible. In my special letter to each woman, I charged them to continue to demonstrate the unstoppable spirit and values of Lagos,” the governor said. Expressing gratitude for the gesture and commending the governor’s initiative, many of the recipients acknowledged the honour from the state government. “I understand that recognitions such as this are worthy of celebration because this shows that the Government is aware of the little contributions we all make to keep this nation alive,” said Bolanle Austen-Peters, Founder, Terra-Kulture and one of the honorees. In her official statement, Deputy Group Managing Director, AIM Group, Tatiana Mousalli Nouri, noted: “Equality is crucial for the well-being of our world, diversity is wealth and inclusion is strength.”

