Ekong happy to captain Watford, sad with home loss

SuperEaglesdefender, William Troost-Ekong, has expressed his happiness leading his teammates out as captain in Watford home defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

The 28-year-old defender, who also captains the Super Eagles, was handed the armbandbyWatfordmanagerXisco Munozastheteamsuffereda2-0 defeat at Vicarage Road.

Despite suffering defeat in the game, Troost-Ekong has promised to do his best in future matches when given the opportunity. “Absolute honour to lead the boys out for the first time over the weekend,” Troost-Ekong wroteonhissocialmediapages. “Will always do my best for the team.”

The defeat against Wolves was the second in a row for Watford after they had lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. Apart from Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis also featured in the game.

In an earlier post, Troost- Ekong revealed how frustrated the team was afterlosing at home. “Frustratingresulttosaythe least. Thanks to all the fans at the Vic for the continuous support. We will keep working and improving.”

Meanwhile, Hornetsmanager Munoz remained confident his squad is steadily improving despite the defeat. Watfordwillreturntoaction on September 18 with an away game against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Like this: Like Loading...