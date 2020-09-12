Ekoonibaje New Yam and Beach Festival holds September 25

As the globe looks to celebrating World Tourism Day (WTD) on September 27, this year’s ‘Ekoonibaje New Yam and Beach Festival, will climax on that as one of the activities by Nigeria to mark the annual celebration, which is devoted to drawing attention to the economic importance of tourism by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The yearly festival, according to the convener, Ozo Chinedu Idezuna, who is fondly known as Ezemmuo, will commence on September 25 spanning September 27 at its Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lagos location. He assured that the 2020 edition, which is the 12th in the series, will improve on the past festivals and make Ibeju Lekki a great tourism destination post-COVID – 19 pandemic. The festival, he said enjoys the support the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), and Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture.

“Having come this far in using arts and tourism to promote the peaceful co-existence of our people; using same for national unity and cultural integration of those based in Lagos state, we are encouraged to hold the festival to demonstrate our commitment and firm belief that tourism holds the aces to a greater economy,” said Idezuna. He said the theme of the festival is in line with the theme of this years’ WTD celebration, which is: ‘Promoting tourism as a learning Tool”. He promised that this year’s edition will be more colourful, exciting and greater than previous editions. This is as he urged lovers of arts, culture and tourism not to be left out of the festival, saying that the mantra for the edition is one man one yam.

“Our forefathers used yam farming as a measure of value. It used to be a thriving economy with a culture value chain that made yam harvesting and even the planting season to cause and dignify the process with celebration. But, that was in the good old days. ‘‘Today yam cultivation and other agricultural produce are dying. We want to use this year’s edition to jump start a drive back to farming in the entire country. This edition will feature art exhibition, children’s cultural fiesta, beach soccer, wrestling,

Like this: Like Loading...