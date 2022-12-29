EKOSHA expands insurance coverage for vulnerable residents

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has announced the roll-out of its resource mobilisation arm, Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA), aimed at expanding access to quality and affordable healthcare for vulnerable residents of the state. LASHMA was established to regulate the Lagos State health insurance ecosystem and ensure the provision of health insurance for residents of the state.

EKOSHA is the resource mobilisation arm of the Agency, tasked with mobilising additional funds to ensure that indigent residents can conveniently access quality healthcare without financial burden to themselves. Speaking to pressmen at the launch, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, General Manager, LASHMA, noted that EKOSHA was conceived to complement government’s effort towards increasing coverage of vulnerable residents on the Lagos State Health Scheme and up-skilling beneficiaries on the plan. She mentioned, according to the Lagos State Bureau of Statistics “An estimated 72 per cent of Lagos’ 24 million population live below the poverty line.

To this end, the Lagos State Health Scheme was conceived to ensure every resident of the state, irrespective of their socio-economic status, has access to proper healthcare at a premium. We understand that not everyone can afford this premium, hence, EKOSHA was formed as an alternative funding source to cater for the health insurance needs of the vulnerable and indigent. EKOSHA will also collaborate with relevant Ministries, Departments & Agencies (MDAs) and organisations to empower beneficiaries with critical skills to ensure they can eventually become independent and live a better life.”

She further noted that, “Governor Sanwo-Olu has been consistent in his commitment towards making universal health coverage (UHC) a reality for Lagosians. However, given the state’s huge population, the administration alone cannot resolve the challenges that come with making quality healthcare accessible to its citizens, especially for the vulnerable and indigent categories of the population.

Speaking during the event, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State reiterated government’s efforts at providing social welfare empowerment programmes designed to support residents of the state and called on well-meaning members of the public to contribute their quota to the success of the scheme. Prof. Abayomi who was represented by the Director, Medical Administration, Training and Programmes in the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Funmilayo Shokunbi, stated that, “The Lagos State Government has been relentless in improving the health sector and making free healthcare a reality.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...