Arts & Entertainments

Ekpetorson’s second solo exhibition, ‘Different Shades of Being,’ opens in Lagos

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comments Off on Ekpetorson’s second solo exhibition, ‘Different Shades of Being,’ opens in Lagos

A solo exhibition by a Nigerian non-binary artist, Elizabeth Chioma Ekpetorson, popularly known as Eleez, opens today at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos. The exhibition, titled ‘Different Shades of Being,’ is organised by Affordable Art Online, promoters of the Annual Ibadan Art fair. In creating the works for ‘Different Shades of Being,’ the artist deals with various emotions that they go through as non-binary artists living in Nigeria. While coping with depression, she created the works as a diary of how she felt, with some of the works reflecting the highs and lows that she felt. This is manifest in the series, ‘duality of nature’ and ‘two seasons’.

With the exhibition, the artist preaches acceptance of each individual’s unique nature and being because as humans we are blessed with variety and different ways of thinking and living. Ekpetorson notes: “What I do isn’t an integral aspect, or a percentage, rather it is me in entirety. It is safe to say it does not start at one point to end at another, but present in all facets. ‘‘My experiences in life inform my artistic practice in the same way the art in itself continues to have tremendous influence over my existence.

In rendering my compositions, I employ human forms as muse, thereby harnessing my feelings, conjuring memories and putting a stamp on the feeling resident in my work. “In the past, I have encircled my works within an impressionist – cubist root, right now, all art movement labels are stripped off. The motive is to not be boxed up within an identity that does nothing but inhibit artistic possibilities. For a spontaneous practice as mine, it has proven to be not just a box, but a cage.

‘‘I am an artist of diverse expressions, with a penchant for nudes and portraits; the drive is to reveal authentic personalities underneath veils, also highlighting the importance of perceiving beyond physical attributes.” She added that through her works, she seeks to draw attention to self-acceptance: embracing one’s self unconditionally, without fear or exception. “In telling my story, a large portion is dedicated to women, I paint for the shamed or silenced select of them,untangling their limitations and emboldening them via my art. Ultimately, my art is towards humanity, let every human breathe and be recklessly free. I enjoin each spectator to let go of prejudices based on the exterior, excavate into the distinct characteristic of each entity, animate or inanimate.”

Born in April 1991, she obtained her BA in Fine Art and Design from the University of Port Harcourt, River States, Nigeria. After a season of internship at the Universal Studios of Art, Lagos, she went into independent practice. Her figurative work body is about self-acceptance, women, and other subject matters catalysed by swift response to creative impulses on human issues. She is based in Lagos where her works are developed from her home studio. She has participated in various art exhibitions in Nigeria and abroad.

Affordable Art Online

Affordable Art Online is a platform created to make art accessible to everyone. It aims to promote a wider appreciation of contemporary African art beyond veteran collectors and art enthusiasts. Their mission is to support emerging artists who dedicate their practice towards making a difference. Whether it is painting, poster, print, photography, sculpture or pottery, we strongly believe art has the power to enhance human connection and create a better understanding of life.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ to end next year after 20th season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kim Kardashian West has announced her family’s long-running reality TV show will end after a final season next year. Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007 and made worldwide stars out of the family, reports the Press Association. It will come to an end after its 20th season in early 2021, Kardashian West said […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘I have been infecting men’ –HIV positive lady confesses, begs victims to forgive her

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A lady identified as Harriet Vihenda Akunava has confessed openly on social media that she has been infecting men with HIV.   In her recent post on Instagram, Harriett said she is HIV positive and she has been transferring the virus to men she had contact with. Confessing her act, she also pleaded with them […]
Arts & Entertainments

Why Rite Foods’ Bigi Brand is sponsoring Nigerian Idol Season 6 – Adegunwa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Rite Foods Limited, a world-class and proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage Company, through its Bigi premium brand, is sponsoring the highly exciting Nigerian Idol Season 6 to pave way for the discovery of music talents among young Nigerians as well as the promotion of the entertainment industry in the country.   The Managing Director, Rite […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica