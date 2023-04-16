Ekpo canvasses quality players for Eagles

After taking a critical look at the poor performance of Super Eagles in recent times, ex- international, Friday Ekpo, has advised the technical crew of the national team to ensure that only players who are fit and can play full 90 minutes are considered for invitation to the team. He was particularly sad that apart from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze who can play full 90 minutes, others are substitute materials just as he appealed for inclusion of home based players in the team. “It’s quite sad that these days; teams who ordinarily will be shaking before Nigeria on the field of play are now rubbing shoulders with us. Some of them even came here and defeated us which is a very big shame and embarrassment,” began the former Shell of Gabon playmaker. “We’ve a bunch of talented players in this country but how to assemble them is always a problem and when this is the case, you cannot get the best from the team.” Ekpo explained he had said that whenever a coach invites 25 or 3O players for a match, he goes on confusing himself because he would be confronted with the big question of who to use and who to drop. “It’s high time we stopped inviting players who cannot play for 70-75 minutes to our team as well as inviting fiddle players who cannot hold their own in the Super Eagles which because it’s an anomaly,” he said. He said what he expected from the present handlers of the team is to introduce a system whereby three or more home based players are invited to the team and used as substitutes and gradually they will become full fledged members of the team.