Ekpo, Garba hail Eagles’ squad for CIV, Tunisia ties

Super Eagles have been placed on the path of greatness with the list of players released by the technical crew for the friendly matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia slated for later in the month, according to ex-internationals Friday Ekpo and Manu Garba.

The Super Eagles will face the Elephants on October 9 and four days later, engage the Carthage Eagles in Austria. Ekpo commended the composition of the list of players invited for the ties especially the inclusion of a number of burgeoning youngsters.

The German coach invited six new players including Frank Onyeka of Midtjylland, Denmark, Chidera Ejuke of CSKA Moscow, Russia and goalkeeper Matthew Yakubu of SKF Sered, Slovakia. Others are Zaidu Sanusi of FC Porto, Portugal, Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg, Austria) and Cyril Dessers of KRC Genk, Belgium. Ekpo said that the list was a reflection of the scouting system entrenched by the coach as it shows the scouts have done very well in monitoring Nigerian players abroad.

He stressed that it will also serve the best interest of the national team of Nigeria to have these youngsters introduced o the national team at this stage. “I want to commend the coach or coaches who have drawn this selection,” he told a radio station in Lagos on Tuesday.

“It means they must have been watching them in and out and we have new young generation of stars completed with the older ones. So it’s a good start and interesting thing for Nigeria to always be having quality players everywhere.” Speaking in similar vein was former Golden Eaglets coach Garba who said he was happy with some of the players called up most of whom have passed through his tutelage at the junior national team levels.

“It is good list; it is a mixture of experience and youthfulness. I am particularly happy that these youngsters who are doing well in Europe to come and contribute their quota to the national team,” he said.

However, the former Flying Eagles handler expressed reservation about the inclusion of 2019 FIFA U-17 Captain for Nigeria’s Golden Eaglet Tijani.

