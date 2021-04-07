Metro & Crime

EKSG begins move to revive reading culture

In an attempt to revigorate the spirit of reading and learning among young students, the Ekiti State government said it has initiated moves to boost the reading culture among students and enhance their knowledge drive in academic performance.
This is coming as the state governor, Kayode Fayemi approved the establishment of the Ekiti State Spelling,Reading and Learning Club (EKSRAL-CLUB) in all the secondary schools of the state.
The Senior Special Assistant, Student’s Matters to the governor, Mr Olalekan Soyombo confirmed this to newsmen in a statement Wednesday in Ado Ekiti.
Soyombo noted that the step was part of the usual progressive manner of the governor and his quest to promoting literacy and increase knowledge among Ekiti students.
According to Soyombo, Governor Fayemi, who is the President of the Club, would be joined by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology and many prominent individuals to officially ensign the EKSRAL-CLUB and donate book(s) for free to students across the 16 local government of the state.

