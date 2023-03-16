EKSG Cautions Kingmakers Against Disrespecting, Intimidating Traditional Ruler

The Ekiti State Government has warned the kingmakers against disrespecting traditional rulers in the state.

This came as the state government resolved the raging crisis between the Alasin of Asin- Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area, Oba Abraham Babalola and his Chiefs, with caution that no one must act in a fashion that could desecrate the stool or be disrespectful to any traditional ruler.

This position, according to a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Victor Ogunje, was reached, on Thursday, at a trouble-shooting meeting held by the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye with the warring traditional Chiefs.

The Alasin, in a letter dated 3rd February 2023, and addressed to the Deputy Governor, accused the high Chiefs, headed by Obasalu, Chief Clement Adeyemo of polarising the town, by holding the statutory meetings outside the palace.

The monarch, also alleged the chiefs of intimidation, harassment, and taking of divisive steps tended to erode his powers as a monarch, among which was the punishment meted to him for arresting someone, who beat up his wife inside the palace.

While presiding over the meeting, the Deputy Governor, directed Obasalu to hand over all documents relating to the payment of monthly salaries to the monarch, as part of his statutory duties and a potent way to nip the crisis in the bud.

However, Mrs Afuye, urged the embattled monarch to fill all existing vacant stools across chieftaincy hierarchies in the town, based on the agitations of the Chiefs, saying this became expedient for peace to be restored to the community.

Mrs Afuye, also advised the monarch to reabsorb some of the suspended chiefs into the fold, so that the matter can be resolved speedily and amicably.

The Deputy Governor said; “Kabiyesi should be the one to pay the salaries of chiefs, instead of Obasalu. Obasalu is a Chief, it was wrong for Alasin to have delegated such power to him. Henceforth, Kabiyesi should be the one to pay salaries to his chiefs.

“I want to direct Chief Obasalu, as the head of the Kingmakers to call all the Chiefs and start attending all statutory meetings at the palace. All statutory meetings should be held in the palace and not at the residence of anyone as currently being done.

“For peace to also reign, the Kingmakers should stop disrespecting or defying orders being given by Alasin or poke their nose into his personal affairs. You can’t progress when you take away the powers from the king, there must be a line of demarcation.

“Peace is very crucial to this administration and nothing will be spared to ensure that all the towns coexist peacefully under the Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led administration”.

Mrs Afuye also directed the chiefs to attend all the peace-building meetings to be summoned by stakeholders in Asin- Ekiti, for speedy and peaceful resolution of all lingering crises.

Narrating his ordeals at the meeting, Oba Babalola said he decided to resort to petition in view of the level of polarisation the town is currently witnessing, which he said could impede development and progress.

But in his response, Obasalu, Chief Adeyemo, denied that he was dividing the town, saying no formal meeting had even been held in his house, claiming that the faction was caused by kabiyesi’s alleged arbitrary arrest of some people in the town.

Chief Adeyemo, however, promised to initiate moves to resolve the chiefs with the monarch in tandem with the position canvassed by the government.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, also waded into the crisis between the Regent of Araromi Obo, in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area, Her Royal Majesty Adenike Ogundahunsi, and a section of the community.

Mrs Afuye appealed to the aggrieved to give the regent a chance to superintend over the town peacefully, pending the determination of a case instituted against her ascension onto the throne in court.

