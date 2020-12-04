EKSG, Drivers’ unions collaborate on downward review of transportation cost

Ekiti State Government and transport unions’ leaders have agreed on reduction in high cost of transportation in order to make life conducive for the people. This is in consequent to four days of negotiation and meetings between government representatives and leaders of transport unions, shortly after the State Government declared war against hike in the prices of goods and services in the State.

GovernorKayodeFayemi, after the meeting on Thursday at Jibowu Hall Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti, commended the transport unions for acceding to the outcry of the people for major reduction in transport fare.

The Governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Biodun Omoleye, promised to support the transport unions with loans and reduction in the cost of auto spare parts. Reiterating the commitment of his administration to alleviating poverty and making life comfortable for the people, Dr Fayemi assured that his administration would continue to dialogue and negotiate with other critical stakeholders to ensure that there is downward review of prices of commodities and services in the State.

