News

EKSG refutes Ex-Ado LG boss allegation on monthly allocation

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The Ekiti State Government has said that there is no truth in a recent claim by the immediate past chairman of Ado Local Government Council, Mrs. Omotunde Fajuyi that during her time in office, she signs for N100 million allocation monthly, while a paltry sum of N7 million was normally released to her by the State Government to run the council.

 

The State government in a statement yesterday signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode further said that there is no need joining issues with Mrs. Fajuyi.

“It is important to state that either Mrs. Fajuyi or the news media that reproduced her radio interview misrepresented the facts of the matter, hence, the need to put the record straight for the sake of the reading public and to correct the wrong impression created.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MTN begins sales of shares to Nigerians

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria, is set to fulfil its promise of selling 14 per cent of its stake to Nigerian investors. The company yesterday announced a public offer for the sale of up to 575 million units of its shares. According to the company, the shares are to be sold by way of a bookbuild […]
News

Lalong gives reasons for rejecting RUGA in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Jos   Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern G o v e r n o r s ’ Forum (NGF), Simon Lalong, yesterday gave reasons why he rejected the Rural Grazing Area Programme, commonly referred to as RUGA, from being implemented in the state, saying that it was a strange concept.     Governor Lalong, […]
News Top Stories

PDP: Ayu denies N11bn probe claim, says I work with facts not hearsay

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The in-coming National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has described the report of his planned probe of past leaders of the party as hearsay. Ayu was reported to have told journalists at the presentation of a communiqué on a retreat organised by the party: “By the time we come to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica