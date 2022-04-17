EKSG refutes Ex-Ado LG boss allegation on monthly allocation

The Ekiti State Government has said that there is no truth in a recent claim by the immediate past chairman of Ado Local Government Council, Mrs. Omotunde Fajuyi that during her time in office, she signs for N100 million allocation monthly, while a paltry sum of N7 million was normally released to her by the State Government to run the council.

The State government in a statement yesterday signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode further said that there is no need joining issues with Mrs. Fajuyi.

“It is important to state that either Mrs. Fajuyi or the news media that reproduced her radio interview misrepresented the facts of the matter, hence, the need to put the record straight for the sake of the reading public and to correct the wrong impression created.

