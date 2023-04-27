EKSG Seeks FG Intervention To End Power Outage In Rural Areas

The Ekiti State Government has sought the intervention of the Rural Electrification Agency in Abuja to tackle the problem of power shortage in affected communities in the state.

In a press release issued on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Yinka Oyebode stated that Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday led a delegation of some state officials to a meeting at the agency’s head office in Abuja.

The statement quoted the governor saying, the state would require an improved power supply to drive economic development and achieve his government’s vision for shared prosperity.

Governor Oyebanji at the meeting, appreciated the support of the Agency for Ekiti State in time past and sought further collaboration to address power outages in the state.

The Governor aligned his vision for a developed and prosperous Ekiti with the Electrification Agency to engender sustainable and affordable electricity supply to every sector in Ekiti State.

The statement reads, “We can only grow the economy when we have access to affordable electricity.

“Everything we are focusing on in Ekiti, be it the agriculture sector, our tourism corridor, our knowledge zone which we just got the presidential approval for a free trade zone, our Airport project, our entertainment industry, health and education sector, everything we want to do lies on electricity.

He further stressed the need to increase the quantum of generated electric energy available in Ekiti State by transmitting more 132KV lines.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructures, Professor Mobolaji Aluko explained that the electricity situation in Ekiti State had gradually reduced the number of megawatts given to the state.

He listed the areas for consideration by the agency in terms of electricity to include, market areas, education institutions, technology centres, load points, processing centres and dams.

The Managing Director, of Rural Electrification Agency, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, said the agency was set up to provide access to reliable electric power supply for rural dwellers, in a way that would allow a reasonable return on investment through appropriate tariff that is economically responsive and supportive to the average rural customers.

He explained the various programmes being run by the Agency with bilateral agreements with state governments and rural communities including the Rural Electrification fund, Africa Mini-Grid programme, Solar Power Naija programme, energizing Agriculture programme, and Korean Electrification project among others.

Mr Ahmed said the agency would partner Ekiti state government by including private investors to demonstrate the energy capacities in various sites.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji at the forum set up a discussion team to liaise with the Agency’s technical team on probable ways to address the various challenges tabled before the Management of the REA.