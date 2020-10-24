News

EKSG warns hoodlums against vandalism of COVID-19 palliative

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI Comment(0)

Ekiti State Government has warned some suspected hoodlums, who were allegedly planning to besiege some warehouses in the state in search of COVID-19 palliatives believed to be in some stores in the state.

 

The government stated that all the palliatives had been successfully distributed to different categories of people across the state.

 

The government cautioned those with such plan that failure to desist from the step will incur the wrath of law.

 

 

The state government in a statement issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Akinbowale Omole, stated that: “The attention of the Government of Ekiti State has been drawn to plans by some hoodlums to storm some warehouses in the state under the guise of looking for COVID-19 palliatives believed to be stored in warehouses in the state.

 

 

“The government would like to state categorically that all palliatives donated to the state have been successfully distributed to various categories of residents including 16 local government areas in the state (collected by LG teams), senior citizens, market women.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Woman docked for selling son to travel abroad

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Muhammad Kabir Kano Sharia Police popularly known as Hisbah in Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State are currently synergizing with other security agencies in the state to unravel the reason behind the resolve of a middle aged woman popularly known as Hauwa for selling her biological children.   Checks revealed that the woman, who is […]
News

COVID-19: 41 health workers infected in Plateau, 8 dead – Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he Plateau Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, yesterday, said that 41 health workers had been infected with COVID-19 in the state, with eight deaths recorded.     The commissioner made the disclosure at a press briefing in Jos on the update on government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in the state. According to him, […]
News

EFCC urges court to deny bail to popular social media influencer, Adeherself

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos to deny the bail application of a popular social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale alias ‘Adeherself’.   The lead prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Mr Samuel Daji, made the appeal on Monday during Adewale’s bail hearing on a charge of possession of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: