EKSG warns hoodlums against vandalism of COVID-19 palliative

Ekiti State Government has warned some suspected hoodlums, who were allegedly planning to besiege some warehouses in the state in search of COVID-19 palliatives believed to be in some stores in the state.

The government stated that all the palliatives had been successfully distributed to different categories of people across the state.

The government cautioned those with such plan that failure to desist from the step will incur the wrath of law.

The state government in a statement issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Akinbowale Omole, stated that: “The attention of the Government of Ekiti State has been drawn to plans by some hoodlums to storm some warehouses in the state under the guise of looking for COVID-19 palliatives believed to be stored in warehouses in the state.

“The government would like to state categorically that all palliatives donated to the state have been successfully distributed to various categories of residents including 16 local government areas in the state (collected by LG teams), senior citizens, market women.

Like this: Like Loading...