EKSU alumni push special funding for College of Medicine

…task management on ICT centre for record-keeping

Ekiti State University (EKSU) Alumni Association has called on the state governor and chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to provide special funding for proper management of the institution’s College of Medicine.

The association which also tasked the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun to urgently address issues confronting transcripts and other vital documents called on the school management to create an lCT powered Resource Centre with a view to doing away with current analogue paper- based system of academic records keeping.

The EKSU alumni said this yesterday during annual congress of the state’s chapter of the association held at the Dave Hotel, along Iworoko Road, Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti. National President of the association, Dr. Dotun Adetunberu at the Congress reiterated the call for special funding for EKSU College of Medicine on behalf of the alumni.

He said: “We appreciate EKSU management because the Alumni association has been given land by them.

We made effort to allow government to realize that the disengagement of some staff last year December did not follow due process, we even wrote a protest letter and some people were recalled. We are hoping that others would also soon be recalled. “We asked for a separate funding for EKSU College of Medicine.

We want to appeal to our amiable governor to provide separate funding for the college of medicine. “I urge you to support the current state chapter. We have branches in Nigeria and overseas.

As Alumni members, we don’t belong to any party. My party is Alumni party. Whoever that picks our product, we have a duty to fully support the candidate.”

Like this: Like Loading...