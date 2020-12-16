News

EKSU alumni push special funding for College of Medicine

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

…task management on ICT centre for record-keeping

 

Ekiti State University (EKSU) Alumni Association has called on the state governor and chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to provide special funding for proper management of the institution’s College of Medicine.

 

The association which also tasked the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun to urgently address issues confronting transcripts and other vital documents called on the school management to create an lCT powered Resource Centre with a view to doing away with current analogue paper- based system of academic records keeping.

 

The EKSU alumni said this yesterday during annual congress of the state’s chapter of the association held at the Dave Hotel, along Iworoko Road, Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti. National President of the association, Dr. Dotun Adetunberu at the Congress reiterated the call for special funding for EKSU College of Medicine on behalf of the alumni.

 

He said: “We appreciate EKSU management because the Alumni association has been given land by them.

 

We made effort to allow government to realize that the disengagement of some staff last year December did not follow due process, we even wrote a protest letter and some people were recalled. We are hoping that others would also soon be recalled. “We asked for a separate funding for EKSU College of Medicine.

 

We want to appeal to our amiable governor to provide separate funding for the college of medicine. “I urge you to support the current state chapter. We have branches in Nigeria and overseas.

 

As Alumni members, we don’t belong to any party. My party is Alumni party. Whoever that picks our product, we have a duty to fully support the candidate.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Alleged N5.474bn fraud: ICPC quizzes NDDC directors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Some top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have been quizzed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID- 19 funds, to the tune of N5.474 billion.   Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, who made […]
News Top Stories

Jet runs into fence at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A light aircraft belonging to Jet Air reportedly hit a fence causing substantial damage to the airplane. Sources said the King Air Jet was re-parking when it rammed into the fence. The source added: “The accident happened around 10:00am at a tarmac beside Bristow Helicopter Hanger 3.“The brake of the jet was not functioning which […]
News

Group upbraids Fayose over comment on Obasanjo

Posted on Author Idowu Nasir

A pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), yesterday berated former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, over his comments on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing the former governor as immature despite passing the age of youthful exuberance. Fayose had said that he would ensure that the former President was sent back to jail if he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: