Education

EKSU ends strike, resumes Tuesday

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The management of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti EKSU has directed the resumption of academic activities with effect from Tuesday, May 24.

The university made the announcement in a  press statement on Monday evening signed by the Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs Bode Olofinmuagun.

The statement reads: “The Management of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU), at its meeting held today, 23rd May, 2022, discussed the impact of the ongoing national strike embarked upon by all the four staff unions as it affects the university vis a vis academic and other activities.

“The Management noted the pains being experienced by students and parents as a result of the on-going protracted industrial action. It noted further that one academic session (2021/2022) of admission is still outstanding, while the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic session is yet to be concluded.

“Moreover, the admission process for the 2022/2023 academic session will commence soonest.

“Consequently, in the interest of the students, parents, guardians and indeed the society at large as well as the survival of the university, Management decided to reopen the institution for normal academic activities with effect from Tuesday, 24th May, 2022.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

