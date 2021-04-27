EKSU: Govt, council, unions on war path

Unions reject action, vow to make state, varsity ungovernable

Govt, unions collaborate to destroy our future – students

DISQUIET

There is palpable disquiet at the Ekiti State University (EKSU). The university authorities and the various staff unions are at loggerheads, resulting in the closure of the institution, suspension of academic activities and proscription of the unions

Barely three months after Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti resumed normal academic activities following the forced closure due to COVID-19 and the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) there seems not to be the best of times for the institution.

This is as the university Governing Council, led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Tale Omole had ordered the immediate closure of the university, and suspended academic activities in the state-owned university.

Apart from the suspension of academic activities on campus, the authorities also announced the proscription of all the four staff unions, comprising the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) with immediate effect. The university authorities and the workers’ unions had in the last few weeks entangled in a protracted face-off, resulting in the disruption of academic and administrative activities in the university.

The lecturers, under their umbrella group, the Academic Staff Union of Universities had accused the university management of alleged neglect and non-payment of their salary arrears and other emoluments. Following what the union described as the failure of the management to address its members’ demands, the university chapter ASUU was said to have issued a fourweek ultimatum, which expired on Thursday, April 22, to the management to meet their demands.

According to the ASUU, the failure of the management to promptly attend to the welfare of the lecturers resulted in the death of no fewer than 10 of its members, who were alleged to have died due to their inability to meet the medical bills.

However, sequel to the expiration of the ultimatum on and refusal of the management to address their demands, the lecturers, joined by the other three unions – SSANU, NAAT and NASU embarked on incessant protests on campus, which allegedly paralysed academic and administrative activities on campus. Since last week, other members of the university community were said to have been faced with heavy traffic on the campus due to the protest by the unions.

Following the protracted face-off, the management in a statement issued by the Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun ordered immediate closure of the institution, suspensionof academicactivities, proscription of the four unions, as well as directed the students to vacate the campus.

The statement reads in part: “The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti announces the immediate closure of the university. All academic activities are hereby suspended. This is as a result of the continuous disruption of lawful activities on campus which have endangered lives and property in the last one week. Consequently, to guarantee peace and orderliness on campus, all the four unions (ASUU, SSANU, NAAT and NASU) are hereby proscribed with immediate effect. All students are advised to vacate the campus forthwith,” the statement noted. Olofinmuagun, in the statement, said that the decision of the management to close the institution and suspend academic activities became necessary as a result of the continuous disruption of lawful activities on campus, which have endangered lives and property in the last one week.

“Consequently, to guarantee peace and orderliness on campus, all the four unions including ASUU, SSANU, NAAT and NASU are hereby proscribed with immediate effect,” the statement added, directing all the students to vacate the campus immediately.

Another statement issued by the management after the emergency meeting of Council on Saturday, entitled: Re: Closure of the University,” reads in part: “The management at a special meeting held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, appraised the development arising from the decision of the Governing Council on closure of the university for academic activities and the proscription of staff unions in the institution; and decided to make the following clarifications:

That the proscription of the staff unions as announced affects their activities within the campus and its immediate environment including all university facilities; the suspension of academic activities does not include online classes which must continue; all staff (academic and non-teaching) must be at their duty posts as adequate measures have been put in place to guarantee their safety without fear of molestation.

It also stated that henceforth, the policy of “no-work no -pay” will be enforced in the university; and that there should be no gathering on the campus and its immediate environ ment including all university facilities till further notice, without obtaining clearance from the management.

“The decisions of management are hereby communicated for information and compliance, please,” the statement added. But, the unions have vowed to make the state and the institution ungovernable for the government and the management of the institution.

The union members, who were said to have assembled on campus and at the main gate of the institution were singing solidarity songs, accusing the management of reneging on payment of their three-month salary arrears since 2018; six years arrears of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA); and unremitted cooperative deductions, among others.

The workers also claimed that the state government, the proprietor of the university, is not in any way helping the situation, even as they accused the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of ignoring the several appeals and peaceful moves to resolve the crisis. While reacting to the development, the Chairman of the institution’s chapter of ASUU, Kayode Arogundade regretted that all friendly approaches by the unions and other mediators in the conflict met waterloo. He said: “As of today, Ekiti State Government is only giving EKSU 50 per cent subvention to augment the staff monthly wage bills, without paying any considerable attention to capital grants and infrastructural development.

“This has led the university administration to ingloriously engage in financial infractions, such as subversion of Tax Deductions to pay staff salaries; diversion of pension deductions to pay salaries and other forms of funds’ diversion from units of the university.

“This is just the beginning; we are going to do this until we occupy the Government House. After all, we are asking for our rights. If we go on strike the children of ordinary Nigerians will be at home, the Vice-Chancellor, and the Chairman of Council will be at home spending our money, while the governor will also be at home spending the state’s resources. “But, before we go on strike, we will make this state ungovernable for them, we will make this university ungovernable for them.”

On their proscription, the unions vowed to go beyond the usual strike, but threatened to clamp down on the university and the entire Ekiti State. Still on the proscription order of all the staff unions, the unions did not only reject the management action, but also insisted that the state government and university authority absolutely lacked the power to carry out such a decision to proscribe the unions.

The leaderships of ASUU and SSANU in their separate reactions statedthatthe“governmentormanagement has powers to close down their school, but they have no such powers to proscribe any union.

The ASUU-EKSU Chairman, Dr. Kayode Arogundade said that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun is aware of this, saying “we want to assure them that we are not deterred.”

Arogundade, who alleged that the management might not have acted alone in the proscription of the unions, added: “It is very clear that the state governor is not finding it easy with the unions.” He, however, refuted the claim that the unions disrupted normal academic and administrative activities during their protests, insisting that protests were peaceful.

Arogundade further explained the unions never walked out on the Governing Council when invited to a peace meeting before the weekend, saying such an accusation was a blatant lie. “They owe us and we asked them to pay what they owe, among our other demands. All they could do was to claim that they do not have all the money,” he argued, saying the union is awaiting the reaction of the ASUU national body, which had already briefed about the matter.

Also, on his part, the Chairman, SSANU-EKSU chapter, Mr. A. Aguda said no one had the unilateral powers to proscribe unions in the university system, adding that the union had already reported the development to the national body of the union, and is awaiting their response. In a statement issued in Ado- Ekiti and which was made available to journalists, he said: “The union is categorical about the minimum thing that can make us rescind our decision to seek permission from the national body for an industrial action; the process we had since commenced on Monday April 19, 2021.

“They invited us to a meeting on Friday, which ended in a deadlock because the Governing Council was insisting on the government’s inability to meet with our demands immediately, while a time table should be prepared on how to defray other outstanding demands.

“Unfortunately, a few minutes later, the news that the Council had decided to close down the university and proscribe the unions got to us. But they have no such powers.”

But, the management listed some of its efforts to address the logjam to include, but not limited to the following, regular payment of gross salaries as and when due since; payment of the balance of the salaries of the months of September and October 2020; payment of the balance of PAYE deduction for the year 2019 and cooperative deductions for the month of March 2020.

“As a matter of fact, between December 2020 and now the university had paid other deductions apart from PAYE and cooperative deductions, which include the Contributory Pension and union dues to the tune of N209,689,480.79; conversion of the appointments of some nonteaching staff with professional qualifications; elevation of some academic staff to the Professorial cadre; while non-teaching staff who were stagnated for over five years and above were elevated to the positions of Deputy Director, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Chief Operations Manager; as well as the promotion and confirmation of appointments of staff for the 2019/2020 session.” However, the Coalition of Ex- Students’ Union Leaders, in the statement signed by Deolu Oyebode, “strongly condemned the proscription of the unions, and in strong terms said that it was time for Prof. Bamitale Omole to go, if EKSU must move forward.”

Meanwhile, the state government has hinged the major cause of the financial burden facing the university on over-bloated recruitment carried out by the immediate past university administration and the inability of the institution to meet its own part of the monthly bill. Special Adviser to the Governor on Tertiary Education, Sikiru Eniola, however, pleaded with the protesters to embrace the channel of dialogue and to also find alternative funding channels in the face of dwindling revenue.

Thus, the university management, which promised that it was committed to the welfare of its workers, alleged that the arrears of outstanding salaries for the months of July to September 2018 was accumulated due to the failure of the past administration of former Governor Ayodele Fayose to release subvention to the university appropriately.

It, therefore, enjoined the workers to show some level of understanding in the matter, saying: “The authorities of the university are aware of the arrears of outstanding salaries for the months of July to September 2018, which were accumulated owing to the failure of the previous administration in the state to release subventions to the university as and when due.”

However, the management in a statement added: “It is on record that the Dr. Kayode Fayemi-led administration in the state has consistently and promptly released subventions to the university, perhaps EKSU is only the state university in the South-West that gets the highest subvention. Despite the dwindling financial resources in the state, the government has not reduced the subvention.

“It should be noted that the 14 months arrears of half salary mentioned by ASUU-EKSU predated the present administration under the leadership of Dr. Fayemi. Unfortunately, the inability of the university management to meet most of its financial obligations in year 2020 was not unconnected with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide indefinite strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities in which ASUU-EKSU participated in solidarity.

During this period, the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the university reduced drastically as students did not pay school fees. “Despite these monumental challenges, the university, in the past few months, has not only been paying salaries in full, but has been paying as and at when due. This would not have been possible if the government had failed to release or reduced subvention to the institution.

“Theleadershipof ASUU-EKSU is hereby enjoined to continue to show understanding as partners in progress and shelve the planned strike in order not to scuttle the academic calendar of the university.

“It is hoped that with the policy of the present administration to recoupoutstandingfeesfromstudents, introduction of tight control of expenditure, blockage of wastage and ensuring stable academic calendar, among others, the university would be able to earn enough revenue to caterforthewelfareof staff whichis of topmostprioritytotheuniversity management.”

The management, therefore, gave the assurance that it would not backslide on the agreement they both signed between the university authorities and the unions at the instance of the state House of Assembly, late last year. At the initial stage of the crisis towards the end of year 2020, the government through the state House of Assembly waded in which consequently led to the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the government and the unions.

