EKSU matriculates 4,000, alerts students of fraudulent cyber operators

The Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, yesterday matriculated over 4,000 new students for the 2021/2022session. The ceremony, according to a release by the Head of Information and Corporate Affairs Bode Olofinmuwagun was held both physically and virtually. The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Edward Olanipekun, congratulated the fresh students “for making a right choice by coming to Ekiti State University”.

He said: “EKSU, in the recently released ranking of universities, was ranked as the 2nd best State University, 14th overall best in Nigeria and the 18th best in terms of employability of Nigerian university graduates.” Olanipekun warned them to be wary of fraudulent cyber operators out to scam them, in order to avoid the unnecessary risk of paying fees into wrong hands. The VC also advised the new students to live up to their matriculation oath, adding that any breach of the rules and regulations of the university would attract appropriate sanctions.

