EKSU matriculates 4,000, alerts students of fraudulent cyber operators

The Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, yesterday matriculated over 4,000 new students for the 2021/2022session. The ceremony, according to a release by the Head of Information and Corporate Affairs Bode Olofinmuwagun was held both physically and virtually. The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Edward Olanipekun, congratulated the fresh students “for making a right choice by coming to Ekiti State University”.

He said: “EKSU, in the recently released ranking of universities, was ranked as the 2nd best State University, 14th overall best in Nigeria and the 18th best in terms of employability of Nigerian university graduates.” Olanipekun warned them to be wary of fraudulent cyber operators out to scam them, in order to avoid the unnecessary risk of paying fees into wrong hands. The VC also advised the new students to live up to their matriculation oath, adding that any breach of the rules and regulations of the university would attract appropriate sanctions.

 

News

Three killed, five seriously injured in Germany knife attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three people were killed and five seriously injured in a knife attack in southern Germany on Friday by a 24-year-old Somali immigrant, described by officials as having been placed under compulsory psychiatric treatment in recent days. Police stopped and arrested the attacker in the town of Wuerzburg by firing a bullet through his thigh. […]
News Top Stories

FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part activities to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir, the Federal Government has declared Monday 11th, and Tuesday 12th July, as public holidays. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration, yesterday, congratulated Muslim Faithful and Nigerians – both at home and in the Diaspora – on the occasion. A statement by the […]
News

JUTH CMD denies alleged discrimination against patient

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Acting Chief Medical Director of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Dr. Bupwatda Pokop Saturday refuted the allegation making rounds that some citizens of the country are being denied access to medical care in the hospital due to their ethnicity or religious affiliation.   He stated that the hospital does not discriminate against any person […]

