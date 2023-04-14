EKSU medical college decries poor resource setting

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) College of Medicine has decried Nigerian doctors’ access to adequate funds. This was the submission of medical experts at the second annual college week and scientific conference on Wednesday. Provost James Bamidele lamented that Nigeria is heavily in a poor resourcesetting as the doctors selffund their research outside the country. Bamidele said: “We need to make our research efforts known not only among the staff and students but the community and outside. “We need to find out what’s happening in Ekiti State, we are going to make known, solve them here and publish the ones of a standard measure. “While we are making use of the available resources, we also look up to getting grants, to help us in furthering our research and plan well. “Whatever challenges we encounter, we will summon them, and gradually we will overcome them. “You don’t force a tree to grow, you take it step by step, you have to follow the normal standard, you cannot cut corners. “The major problem is funding and the allocation of the funds. We are heavily in poor resource setting; we are the ones contributing to our own research.”

