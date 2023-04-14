EKSU medical college decries poor resource setting

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) College of Medicine has decried Nigerian doctors’ access to adequate funds. This was the submission of medical experts at the second annual college week and scientific conference on Wednesday. Provost James Bamidele lamented that Nigeria is heavily in a poor resourcesetting as the doctors selffund their research outside the country. Bamidele said: “We need to make our research efforts known not only among the staff and students but the community and outside. “We need to find out what’s happening in Ekiti State, we are going to make known, solve them here and publish the ones of a standard measure. “While we are making use of the available resources, we also look up to getting grants, to help us in furthering our research and plan well. “Whatever challenges we encounter, we will summon them, and gradually we will overcome them. “You don’t force a tree to grow, you take it step by step, you have to follow the normal standard, you cannot cut corners. “The major problem is funding and the allocation of the funds. We are heavily in poor resource setting; we are the ones contributing to our own research.”
Related Articles
Why we made El-Rufai our patron –NIPR
The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) yesterday disclosed that they decided to make Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, their patron because he has changed the face of the state since assumption of office in 2015. The Institute further noted that El Rufai has: ‘‘redirected the state on a trajectory to growth and development […]
I remain Plateau Governorship Candidate of LP recognised by INEC, says Margif
A philanthropist and businessman, Ambassador Yohanna Margif, has declared that he remains the only Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party duly recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and vowed not to relinquish the governorship ticket to anyone. It would be recalled that another gubernatorial primary of the party was allegedly held recently, with […]
2023 Presidential Poll: Why Tinubu Will Defeat Lawan, Osinbajo, Others Hands Down In APC
The race for the 2023 general elections has taken many twists and turns, especially in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where over 20 aspirants have indicated interest in the presidential primary of the party. However, despite the number of those josling to fly the flag of the APC in 2023, political analysts and pundits […]