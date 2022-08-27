News

EKSU seeks apology from ASUU president over remarks on state owned universities

The Ekiti state University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti has demanded an apology from the President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emanuel Osodeke over an alleged denigrating statement credited to him against state universities. A statement issued on Friday signed by the EKSU’s Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Bode Olofinmuagun stated that ASUU president made the statement during an interview granted to the Arise Television where he mentioned some state-owned universities in Nigeria as quacks and irrelevant.

“In the same press interview with Dr. Reuben Abati, he listed some first generation universities as the ones that matter most in the ongoing struggle by ASUU. “The Management of EKSU views this denigrating remark about some universities, coming from the National President of ASUU as unfortunate, reckless and unwarranted.

“Ekiti State University, Ado- Ekiti is currently the 14th best university in Nigeria out of about 200 universities (Federal, State & Private) and the 2nd best State University according to the recent Webometric ranking of univaersities,” the statement reads in part. Apart from the above, the university “(EKSU) has nearly all its academic programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and relevant professional regulatory bodies. The university is proud to have many top rated globally recognised academics, and its alumni are making waves both nationally and Internationally.

 

