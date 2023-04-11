EKSU Students Protest, Barricade Campus Gate Over Unrest

…. as Authority suspends academic activities

A crisis emanated on Tuesday at Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti as the main gate of the school was blocked by irate students, paralysing the academic activities in the institution.

New Telegraph gathered that the students were expressing dissatisfaction over the alleged increase in school fees and other charges, thereby resorting to protest.

The development disturbed activities as workers were unable to gain access to the institution.

Also, the staff of the university and visitors were unable to enter the campus as all activities were disrupted.

The major highway leading to Iworoko town, Ifaki, Oye and its environs were also blocked by the students leading to heavy gridlock along the route.

The students vowed not to open the gate at the time of filing this report.

Speaking with newsmen on phone, the Students Union President, Dotun Ogunsanya explained that apart from the increase in school fees which has been on ground, the major cause of this particular crisis was the imposition of late registration fees of N10, 000 which did not go down well with students.

“We held a meeting with the management on Monday, where they agreed to reduce it to N5, 000 and I advised them to meet with the faculty presidents but the faculty presidents turned the offer down.”

Finding by New Telegraph revealed that the University charges ten thousand Naira for late registration but the leadership of the students union pleaded on behalf of the students and the school management agreed to slash it to five thousand Naira which allegedly did not still go down well with the students.

Meanwhile, the EKSU’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun has announced the suspension of academic activities on campus for two weeks with immediate effect.

A statement from the Head of the Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun stated no student must be seen on campus for the next two weeks.

The statement added: “Arising from the above, all students of the university are ordered to vacate the campus premises immediately and should not be seen within the campus premises for the next two weeks.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to invite their wards home immediately. Any student found wandering around the university premises does so at his/her own risk.”

