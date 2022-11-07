News

Ekweremadu absent, wife, daughter present as court shifts case again

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The provisional trial of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who is in prison custody in the United Kingdom (UK) has been rescheduled from May 2023 to January 31, 2023.

It will be recalled that a plea and case management hearing that was initially scheduled for October 31 this year has been moved to December.

From the recent development on the case in court on Monday, the UK court will now hear arguments in Ekweremadu’s case in December while the trial will hold on January 31, 2023.

Sonia is said to be suffering from kidney failure and needed a transplant but a kidney donor was allegedly illegally transported to the UK from Lagos, Nigeria

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Mohammed to Ortom: I’m not a terrorist

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said he has resolved not to exchange words with his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, any more over the latter’s allegation that he was planning to assassinate him (Ortom). He described the allegations as unfortunate, and accused Ortom of playing to the gallery. Ortom had, at a press conference, […]
News

How Obasanjo almost retired me as Major – Buratai

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has reflected on his 40 years in service, alleging that former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost retired him on the rank of Major about 21 years ago. He, however, did not provide details of what would have necessitated his premature retirement by the former President. This […]
News

Biden vows to protect women travelling for abortion

Posted on Author Reporter

  US president Joe Biden has said that women travelling for abortions will be protected by the federal government. Millions of women in the US lost the constitutional right to abortion in June, after the Supreme Court overturned its 50-year-old Roe v Wade decision, reports the BBC. The judgement has paved the way for individual […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica