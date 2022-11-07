Ekweremadu absent, wife, daughter present as court shifts case again

The provisional trial of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who is in prison custody in the United Kingdom (UK) has been rescheduled from May 2023 to January 31, 2023.

It will be recalled that a plea and case management hearing that was initially scheduled for October 31 this year has been moved to December.

From the recent development on the case in court on Monday, the UK court will now hear arguments in Ekweremadu’s case in December while the trial will hold on January 31, 2023.

Sonia is said to be suffering from kidney failure and needed a transplant but a kidney donor was allegedly illegally transported to the UK from Lagos, Nigeria

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...