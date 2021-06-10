Ekweremadu cautions against playing politics with South-East insecurity

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has warned against playing what he described as “extreme and dangerous politics” with insecurity in the South East. Ekweremadu described charges of silence against South East leaders over the rising security concerns in the region as “sheer blackmail and out of place”, noting that the region’s leaders had always spoken up and that the present situation could have been avoided were the suggestions made to the Federal Government over the past several years have been put to use.

The lawmaker, who is also the Leader of the South East Caucus of the Senate, expressed this position yesterday in a personally signed statement entitled, “Playing extreme politics with South East insecurity”, which was also made available to newsmen in Abuja. He said: “I have noted with concern the growing and well-choreographed attack on the South East opposition leaders for allegedly not condemning the rising insecurity and agitations in the South East of Nigeria and the activities of non-state actors. “I believed initially that those were genuine concerns about the security situation in the South East.”

