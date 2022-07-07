News

Ekweremadu: Court Adjourns Trial Till August 4, Rules ‘Kidney Donor’ Not A Minor

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The trial of Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, has been adjourned till August 4, 2022.

The couple were arraigned at Westminster Magistrate’s Court over alleged organ harvesting, on Thursday.

Gavin Irwin was the counsel who represented Ekweremadu, while Szilvia Booker represented the wife.

A high-powered Nigerian delegation was in court for the trial of the former Deputy Senate President.

Former Senate President David Mark, whom Ekweremadu worked with; former senate minority leader, Eyinnanya Abaribe; former Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; and Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Adamu Bulkachuwa, were all in court.

Earlier, the counsel of Ekweremadu denied any form of exploitation in case.

He said: “We deny that there was exploitation or intent to do so.” The counsel said this while presently giving his opening address.

The lawyers of the defendants argued that the victim lied about his age but the prosecution insisted that he is a minor. The court subsequently ruled that the victim is not a minor.

Based on the judge’s ruling, the victim, David Ukpo, is no longer considered a minor in the trial.

The Ekweremadus will appear at the Central Criminal Court in London on August 4 for the continuation of the trial.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NSE: Dangote Cement, UBA, Zenith sustain rally with N235bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The nation’s bourse, yesterday, recorded its seventh consecutive gain, appreciating further by N235 billion, following buying interests in Dangote Cement, United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Zenith Bank stocks. Specifically, the market capitalisation rose by N235 billion or 1.20 per cent to close at N19.805 trillion from N19.570 trillion achieved on Monday. Also, the All-Share […]
News

Group canvasses ‘tested leader’ to fix economy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A non-profitable organisation under the umbrella of Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo Global Movement, has said that Nigeria needs a ‘tested leader’ to fix the political landscape and also rescue the ailing economy in 2023. During an interactive session with local All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Lagos yesterday, the group asked Osinbajo to heed the […]
News Top Stories

EFCC chair, Magu, quizzed over missing recovered loot

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Lawrence Olaoye and Onyekachi Eze Abuja

    There was a high class drama yesterday in the nation’s capital, Abuja, following the arrest and interrogation of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, for alleged corruption and money laundering.   Magu was reportedly picked up as he was leaving the Wuse II Office of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica