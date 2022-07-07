Ekweremadu: Court orders NIMC to submit Ukpo’s bio-data to AGF

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) to immediately release the bio-data of David Ukpo to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for onward transmission to the United Kingdom Court.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, issued the order following the request of the detained former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, to defend himself in a London court. Although the court had on July 1 issued an order that the four respondents sued by Ekweremadu release details of Ukpo to him and his detained wife, Beatrice, NIMC did not obey the order. At yesterday’s proceedings NIMC, represented by Muazu Mohammed, informed Justice Ekwo that his client could not obey the order of the Court because it was not served with hearing notice before the order was issued against it. Mohammed who earlier asked for revocation of the order later amended his motion on notice. In place of revocation of the order, the counsel requested that his client be directed tosubmitinformation on Ukpo to the AGF instead of Ekweremadu for onward transmission to the United Kingdom Court detaining the Nigerian senator.

