Ekweremadu declares for governorship, insists no zoning in Enugu State

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday formally declared his intention to contest the governorship election in Enugu State, insisting that there was no such thing as zoning in the state. Ekweremadu said those shouting zoning are mischievous politicians with selfish political motives. Ekweremadu, who ti-tled his declaration; ‘A pathway to a new Enugu State,’ named a former deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly and former Mommissioner for Housing, Ogbo Asogwa, as the coordinator of his campaign organisation.

It will be recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he belongs, has been at loggerheads over the question of zoning of the ticket, with Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, reported to be rallying key leaders of the party to zone the ticket to Enugu East.

Nnamani, who was governor between 1999 and 2007, insisted that the demand for the zoning of the ticket to Enugu East was based on a subsisting rotational zoning arrangement put in place in 1999. But dismissing the the purported existence of any zoning agreement in the state, Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, and former three-time Deputy Senate President, said that there was never any discussion concerning zoning of the governorship ticket in the state. “Whoever said that there is anything such as zoning Enugu State should come out and say where the discussion was held,” he said. He noted that contrary to reports, Nnamani himself was not a product of zoning when he came into power in 1999, adding that it “is treachery of politics” for anybody to talk about zoning now that he is coming out with the intention to lead the people of Enugu State

