Ekweremadu: Donor’s passport states he’s 21 years –Immigration

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr Idris Jere, has clarified issues surrounding the passport obtained by Nwamini David, who was alleged to have been trafficked to the United Kingdom for organ harvest by a former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, stating that the alleged donor’s passport states he’s 21 years old.

Addressing journalists yesterday in an online Zoom meeting, the Immigration CG said the Service is yet to receive any correspondence from the government of the United Kingdom and the embattled former Senate President on the issue. Ekweremadu was arrested by the UK Metropolitan Police last Tuesday along with his wife, for conspiracy to harvest the organs of an alleged minor.

 

The couple allegedly facilitated David’s entry into the UK to transplant his kidney for their daughter, Sonia, who is suffering from kidney failure But according to Jere, the Service has investigated the  travel document of Nwamini and concluded that it was validly issued by the NIS after he applied on November 2, 2021 with his date of birth as captured by the NIS after thorough verification is 12- 10-2000.

He said: “The Service wishes to set the record straight by informing the general public that the suggestions that it did not properly vet the breeder documents issued by the applicant during his passport application are not only off the mark, but mere fabrications aimed at tarnishing the image of the Service.

“The facts of the matter concerning the case above, therefore, are that the said Mr. David Ukpo Nwamini applied and paid for the enhanced standard passport using the NIS portal after which he approached the Gwagwalada Passport Office, FCT Abuja, on the 2nd November, 2021 for his interview.

To support his application, Mr. Nwamini presented all the necessary documents required, including his National Population Commission (NPC) issued Birth Certificate, showing 12 October, 2000, as his date of birth; his National Identity Number (NIN) corroborating the date of birth on his birth certificate, issued by NIMC; a letter of introduction issued by Ebonyi State Government Liaison Office situated at Maitama District Abuja, and a Guarantor’s form duly signed by one Mr. Uchechukwu Chukwuma Ogbonno.

“In view of the above, the general public may wish to be informed that the date of birth or any other information for that matter, on any Nigerian passport is printed on the document only after a thorough vetting process that involves both physical and forensic examination of the applicant’s breeder documents. Mr. Nwamini’s case, therefore, was not different.”

On whether the British Government or the National Assembly has contacted the Immigration office regarding the case of David, the Comptroller- General said nobody had contacted the service

 

