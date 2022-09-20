News Top Stories

Ekweremadu: Ex-minister bemoans FG’s indifference

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

Ex-Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Alhaji Buhari Bala has decried Nigeria’s approach to former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu’s travail in the United Kingdom.

 

Ekweremadu, alongside his wife Beatrice, is in detention facing charges linked to an alleged organ-harvesting plot. Prosecutors claimed the couple brought a 21-year-old man from Nigeria, planning to have his kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter.

In a statement, Buhari lamented that the Enugu State and other South East states had not shown much interest in the legislator’s problems. He said although the matter is legal and not political, he said: “At a diplomatic level almost every issue is political”.

 

Buhari stated that he expected more sympathy and positive actions on Ekweremadu’s issue because he got involved in the matter fighting to save the life of his daughter.

 

Buhari decried Nigeria’s “reward system to allow somebody who has served this country diligently at various levels both in the state and the Federal Government to be so humiliated without reasonable interest and cause of action from the public and government”.

 

He stated that Ekweremadu has served the nation in different key positions and has touched positively on the lives of many Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country.

 

The former minister called on the Federal Government to exert more pressure on the British government in respect to Senator Ekweremadu’s matter “since the incident and even when found guilty, is of the head and not of the heart.

 

He said: “The fact that Senator Ekweremadu informed the British High Commission in Abuja of his intentions shows that he was not dubious but pushed by the desperate urge to save his daughter which any reasonable and responsible parent would do.

 

