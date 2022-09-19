Ekweremadu: Ex-minister bemoans FG’s indifference

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Ex-Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Alhaji Buhari Bala has decried Nigeria’s approach to former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu’s travail in the United Kingdom.

Ekweremadu, alongside his wife Beatrice, is in detention facing charges linked to an alleged organ-harvesting plot.

Prosecutors claimed the couple brought a 21-year-old man from Nigeria, planning to have his kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter.

In a statement Monday, Buhari lamented that the Enugu State and other South East states had not shown much interest in the legislator’s problems.

He said although the matter is legal and not political, he said: “At a diplomatic level almost every issue is political”.

Buhari stated that he expected more sympathy and positive actions on Ekweremadu’s issue because he got involved in the matter fighting to save the life of his daughter.

Buhari decried Nigeria’s “reward system to allow somebody who has served this country diligently at various levels both in the state and the Federal Government to be so humiliated without reasonable interest and cause of action from the public and government”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...