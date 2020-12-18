Politics

Ekweremadu heads PDP Electoral Act, Constitution Amendments c'ttee

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu is heading a 11-member committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act as well as the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the committee, among other things, would collate inputs from critical stakeholders as well as engage relevant civil society groups “and work closely with the National Assembly for more inclusive and accelerated processes in the desired amendment to the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.
“Such amendments include a constitutional review that will among other things entrench the desired federal structure as well as a review of the Electoral Act that will guarantee free, fair, clean, transparent and credible elections, while eliminating loopholes that encourage violence, manipulations and rigging at all levels.”
PDP had before now, encouraged its members in the National Assembly to initiate a review of the 1999 constitution and the 2010 Electoral Act.

